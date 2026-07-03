Ibn Jasper

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On Feb. 11, 2016, Kanye West’s passions for music and fashion collided inside Madison Square Garden. One decade later, we look back at the Yeezy Season 3/The Life of Pablo event.
Style

“The World Under One Roof”: An Oral History of the Yeezy Season 3 Show

In 2016, Ye’s passions for music and fashion collided inside New York City’s most prestigious venue. A decade later, the ambitious listening party for 'The Life of Pablo' remains one of the defining events of the 2010s.

Mike DeStefano156 days ago
Two images side by side: Left Ibn Jasper a person in a hoodie and sunglasses; right shows Kanye West in a white shirt on stage.
Style

Ibn Jasper Shares Mockups of Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ Brand Concept

Alongside pictures of what the brand could have been, he noted he was working on the plans with Heron Preston and Virgil Abloh.

Joe Price193 days ago
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Sneakers

Listen to ‘Complex Sneakers Podcast’ Ep. 127: Ibn Jasper

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts are joined by Ibn Jasper.

Complex1491 days ago
Ibn Jasper x Converse One Star Black
Sneakers

Ibn Jasper Celebrates Skate and Motorsports With New Converse Collab

The Chicago barber-turned-designer Ibn Jasper is dropping a new Converse One Star collab in May 2022. Find the official release details and a closer look here.

Victor Deng1521 days ago
Virgil Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner posing
Style

Virgil Abloh’s Positive Texts to Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, and More Highlighted

Following the death of beloved designer and creative director Virgil Abloh, some of his most notable friends have shared encouraging texts and DMs he sent them.

Joe Price1688 days ago
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Ibn Jasper
Sneakers

Ibn Jasper Wants to Make a 'Million-Dollar' Sneaker

Kanye West's barber and personal friend, Ibn Jasper, is starting his own sneaker brand, Stratica, and his goals for the company are lofty.

Nathaniel Louis-Capois2824 days ago
Ibn Jasper Previews Stratica International Sneaker Samples
Sneakers

Ibn Jasper Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at His New Sneakers

A behind-the-scenes look at the design process of Ibn Jasper's new Stratica International sneaker line. See the samples and what to expect from the brand here.

Riley Jones2949 days ago
Ibn Jasper Stratica International Sneakers (Sample)
Sneakers

Ibn Jasper Debuts His Own Sneaker

Kanye West associate and influencer Ibn Jasper debuts his own sneaker brand, Stratica International. Get a first look at the shoes here.

Riley Jones2978 days ago
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Sneakers

Ibn Jasper Just Debuted His Pair of the 'Oxford Tan' adidas Yeezy Boost 350s

Ibn Jasper already has his "Oxford Tan" adidas Yeezy Boost 350s

Marco Negrete3867 days ago
Sneakers

Kanye West's Barber Ibn Jasper Says adidas Has Been Making More Pairs of Yeezys Every Release

"Everybody who wants to get Yeezys will get Yeezys."

Riley Jones3882 days ago
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Sneakers

Kanye West's Barber Ibn Jasper Confirms That "Black" adidas Yeezy Boost 750s Are Fake

The "Black" adidas Yeezy Boost 750s rumored to release in December are fake.

Amir Ismael3883 days ago
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Sneakers

Kanye West's Barber Ibn Jasper Previews an Exclusive Friends and Family adidas Ultra Boost

Ibn Jasper previews an exclusive adidas Ultra Boost in a heather grey and cream colorway.

Amir Ismael3897 days ago
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Style

Rihanna's Father Says Kanye West Spent $500 on a Haircut ... Every Day

You won't believe how much Kanye West supposedly spent on haircuts.

Joshua Espinoza3906 days ago
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Kanye West's Barber, Ibn Jasper, Talks Iconic Hip-Hop Hairstyles

The barber shares his take on styles sported by Eminem, Future, The Weeknd, and others.

Erica Euse3923 days ago
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Ibn Jasper Tells RSVP Gallery He Is Grateful for Kanye West's Success

RSVP Gallery conducts a Q&A with Ibn Jasper, who addresses everything from skate culture, to his upcoming clothing projects, to working with Kanye West.

Joshua Espinoza3931 days ago
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Sneakers

These Gucci Slip-On Sneakers Have Ibn Jasper Salty

Ibn Jasper has taken to Instagram to express his frustration with Gucci releasing a sneaker that looks like something he designed.

Riley Jones3993 days ago
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Style

Ibn Jasper Teams Up with Diamond Supply Co on Collaborative Collection

Diamond Supply Co and Ibn Jasper have teamed up on a collaborative apparel collection.

Pete Forester4023 days ago
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UPDATE: Ibn Jasper Flexes His Yeezy 350 Boost Lows on Instagram

Ibn Jasper took to Instagram to show off his new adidas Yeezy 350 Boost Lows.

Pete Forester4050 days ago

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