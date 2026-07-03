Latest Stories
“The World Under One Roof”: An Oral History of the Yeezy Season 3 Show
In 2016, Ye’s passions for music and fashion collided inside New York City’s most prestigious venue. A decade later, the ambitious listening party for 'The Life of Pablo' remains one of the defining events of the 2010s.
Ibn Jasper Shares Mockups of Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ Brand Concept
Alongside pictures of what the brand could have been, he noted he was working on the plans with Heron Preston and Virgil Abloh.
Listen to ‘Complex Sneakers Podcast’ Ep. 127: Ibn Jasper
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts are joined by Ibn Jasper.
Ibn Jasper Celebrates Skate and Motorsports With New Converse Collab
The Chicago barber-turned-designer Ibn Jasper is dropping a new Converse One Star collab in May 2022. Find the official release details and a closer look here.
Virgil Abloh’s Positive Texts to Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, and More Highlighted
Following the death of beloved designer and creative director Virgil Abloh, some of his most notable friends have shared encouraging texts and DMs he sent them.
Ibn Jasper Wants to Make a 'Million-Dollar' Sneaker
Kanye West's barber and personal friend, Ibn Jasper, is starting his own sneaker brand, Stratica, and his goals for the company are lofty.
Ibn Jasper Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at His New Sneakers
A behind-the-scenes look at the design process of Ibn Jasper's new Stratica International sneaker line. See the samples and what to expect from the brand here.
Ibn Jasper Debuts His Own Sneaker
Kanye West associate and influencer Ibn Jasper debuts his own sneaker brand, Stratica International. Get a first look at the shoes here.
Ibn Jasper Just Debuted His Pair of the 'Oxford Tan' adidas Yeezy Boost 350s
Ibn Jasper already has his "Oxford Tan" adidas Yeezy Boost 350s
Kanye West's Barber Ibn Jasper Says adidas Has Been Making More Pairs of Yeezys Every Release
"Everybody who wants to get Yeezys will get Yeezys."
Kanye West's Barber Ibn Jasper Confirms That "Black" adidas Yeezy Boost 750s Are Fake
The "Black" adidas Yeezy Boost 750s rumored to release in December are fake.
Kanye West's Barber Ibn Jasper Previews an Exclusive Friends and Family adidas Ultra Boost
Ibn Jasper previews an exclusive adidas Ultra Boost in a heather grey and cream colorway.
Rihanna's Father Says Kanye West Spent $500 on a Haircut ... Every Day
You won't believe how much Kanye West supposedly spent on haircuts.
Kanye West's Barber, Ibn Jasper, Talks Iconic Hip-Hop Hairstyles
The barber shares his take on styles sported by Eminem, Future, The Weeknd, and others.
Ibn Jasper Tells RSVP Gallery He Is Grateful for Kanye West's Success
RSVP Gallery conducts a Q&A with Ibn Jasper, who addresses everything from skate culture, to his upcoming clothing projects, to working with Kanye West.
These Gucci Slip-On Sneakers Have Ibn Jasper Salty
Ibn Jasper has taken to Instagram to express his frustration with Gucci releasing a sneaker that looks like something he designed.
Ibn Jasper Teams Up with Diamond Supply Co on Collaborative Collection
Diamond Supply Co and Ibn Jasper have teamed up on a collaborative apparel collection.
UPDATE: Ibn Jasper Flexes His Yeezy 350 Boost Lows on Instagram
Ibn Jasper took to Instagram to show off his new adidas Yeezy 350 Boost Lows.