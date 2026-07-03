Humans Of New York

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shadow man new york
Life

Humans of New York Causes Concern Over Disturbing Story

Humans of New York featured a story by a man who confessed to a serious crime.

Hannah Lifshutz2564 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Hillary Clinton Explains Why She Comes Off as 'Cold' for Humans of New York

Hillary Clinton opens up about sexism making her seem "cold" in a Humans of New York post.

Elizabeth King3599 days ago
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Sneakers

A Kid Said He Got Panic Attacks Because He Didn't Have Air Jordans in High School

"The first kid to get a pair of new Jordans was the king."

Riley Jones3829 days ago
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Pop Culture

Edward Norton Helps Raise Over 300K for Syrian Refugee Featured in 'Humans of New York'

Edward Norton helps raise money for Syrian refugee.

erich4chi3869 days ago
Style

Watch a Comedian Trick People Into Believing That He's the Humans of New York Photographer

Comedian Tyler Fischer posed as Brandon Stanton for this hilarious video.

Leigh Silver4321 days ago

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