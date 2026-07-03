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Split image. Madonna in sunglasses and a fur coat on the left; John F. Kennedy Jr. in a suit and tie on the right.
Pop Culture

Madonna Names John F. Kennedy Jr. as Her Best Lover Among Those Who Are No Longer Here

The pop superstar is makig some confessions ahead of the release of her new album, "Confessions II."

Alex Ocho49 days ago
Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick in conversation. (L) Khloé has long brown hair, wearing a black top. (R) Scott has short hair and a beard.
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian, Scott Disick Shut Down Hookup Rumors

For the inaugural episode of her new 'Khloé in Wonderland' podcast, Disick reveals his late father would call to ask about pregnancy rumors in the tabloids.

Alex Ocho554 days ago
Tiffany Haddish attends the premiere of "The Kitchen."
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Provides Details of Her Hookup With Chingy After He Calls Her a Liar

“Really Chingy stop I hooked up with you once like two months after we met,” Haddish wrote.

Jose Martinez2478 days ago
hangout
Music

Tinder Announces New Feature Making Music Festival Swiping Much Easier

Tinder is launching festival badges for easier pre-fest swiping.

Trace William Cowen2632 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mark Hamill Nearly Walked in on Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford Boning

In another excerpt from her book 'The Princess Diarist,' Carrie Fisher says Mark Hamill nearly walked in on her having sex with Harrison Ford.

Trace William Cowen3528 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Best Time of Day to Have Sex Probably Conflicts With Your Schedule

What is this "sex" everyone is talking about?

Trace William Cowen3852 days ago
Pop Culture

Tinder Is Going to Up Its Thirst Level With the New "Super Like" Feature

Call them a hookup site. They absolutely love it when you do that.

Trace William Cowen3962 days ago
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Pop Culture

Meet Matchmallows, the Middle East's Decidedly Smarter Answer to Tinder

Promising the best traits of both Tinder and Match.com, Matchmallows places personality first and appearances second.

Trace William Cowen3990 days ago
Pop Culture

Tinder Launches Verified Profiles for Celebrities You'll Never Hook Up With

The verified status will apply to "notable public figures, celebrities, and athletes" — i.e. not you.

Trace William Cowen4027 days ago
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Style

Summer Shorts Illustrated!

To keep you looking fresh at your block party or barbecue, check out our guide to this warm-weather staple!

Complex5848 days ago
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Style

The Best Denim For Summer 2010

Jeans in lighter washes from blue to gray to white.

Complex5862 days ago
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Style

June/July Hooked Up: The 5 Best Summer Suits

Two-piece ensembles are a tricky purchase for the hotter months, so check out our guide.

Complex5872 days ago
Style

Tint Condition: The Best All Black Sunglasses

Essential shades for Spring 2010.

Complex5938 days ago
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Style

Trend Watch: Biker Style

You've seen how we did the motorcycle look, here's a guide to how you can do yours.

Complex5979 days ago
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Style

Chopper City: A Guide to Motorcycle Style

Check out the tribute to this rugged look from our latest issue!

Complex5980 days ago
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Style

Khaki Attack: Man Up in Tan Pants

Give indigo and black a break and check out the best in khaki from our latest issue.

Complex5988 days ago
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Style

Cowboy Up: The Season's Best Denim Jackets

Check out the extended denim jacket guide from our latest issue.

Complex5994 days ago

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