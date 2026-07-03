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Madonna Names John F. Kennedy Jr. as Her Best Lover Among Those Who Are No Longer Here
The pop superstar is makig some confessions ahead of the release of her new album, "Confessions II."
Khloé Kardashian, Scott Disick Shut Down Hookup Rumors
For the inaugural episode of her new 'Khloé in Wonderland' podcast, Disick reveals his late father would call to ask about pregnancy rumors in the tabloids.
Tiffany Haddish Provides Details of Her Hookup With Chingy After He Calls Her a Liar
“Really Chingy stop I hooked up with you once like two months after we met,” Haddish wrote.
Tinder Announces New Feature Making Music Festival Swiping Much Easier
Tinder is launching festival badges for easier pre-fest swiping.
Mark Hamill Nearly Walked in on Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford Boning
In another excerpt from her book 'The Princess Diarist,' Carrie Fisher says Mark Hamill nearly walked in on her having sex with Harrison Ford.
The Best Time of Day to Have Sex Probably Conflicts With Your Schedule
What is this "sex" everyone is talking about?
Airbnb Is Apparently Not Thrilled With the Fact That Some People Are Definitely Hooking Up With Their Hosts
People have sex. Crazy.
Tinder Is Going to Up Its Thirst Level With the New "Super Like" Feature
Call them a hookup site. They absolutely love it when you do that.
Meet Matchmallows, the Middle East's Decidedly Smarter Answer to Tinder
Promising the best traits of both Tinder and Match.com, Matchmallows places personality first and appearances second.
Tinder Launches Verified Profiles for Celebrities You'll Never Hook Up With
The verified status will apply to "notable public figures, celebrities, and athletes" — i.e. not you.
Summer Shorts Illustrated!
To keep you looking fresh at your block party or barbecue, check out our guide to this warm-weather staple!
The Best Denim For Summer 2010
Jeans in lighter washes from blue to gray to white.
June/July Hooked Up: The 5 Best Summer Suits
Two-piece ensembles are a tricky purchase for the hotter months, so check out our guide.
Tint Condition: The Best All Black Sunglasses
Essential shades for Spring 2010.
Trend Watch: Biker Style
You've seen how we did the motorcycle look, here's a guide to how you can do yours.
Chopper City: A Guide to Motorcycle Style
Check out the tribute to this rugged look from our latest issue!
Khaki Attack: Man Up in Tan Pants
Give indigo and black a break and check out the best in khaki from our latest issue.
Cowboy Up: The Season's Best Denim Jackets
Check out the extended denim jacket guide from our latest issue.