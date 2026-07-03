It's been 10 years since the emotive and hilarious Robin Williams passed away, yet his work continues to inspire moviegoers. To commemorate the acclaimed actor's death, these are 10 of his best films, from Aladdin to Jumanji.Brent Eickhoff
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A look into the sex life of the "Californication" star.peterhoare
Jolly St. Nick rides more than just his sleigh on Christmas Eve.HopeyMargaret
Although these scandalous relationships sound like movie storylines, these situations actually played out in real life.peterhoare