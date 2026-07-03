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Stay active by hiking this winter 2022 and this is your guide to figuring out exactly what to wear outdoors. adidas has you covered with everything you need.Ederlyn Inon
adidas Boost Day is coming. Here’s how to win a pack of three sneakers and take advantage of exclusive discounts on must-have fall items. Check it all out here.Isis Briones
We explore the history of the hiking trend in sneakers and how it has inspired recent shoes like Union x Air Jordan 4, Salehe Bembury's New Balances, & more.Riley Jones
The right gear and equipment can make a significant difference in the hikes you take. Advancements in technology also provide you with new ways to add excitemenBrent Eickhoff