Henry Fong

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We're hoping you've spent the last few days in some form of turkey coma, getting your fill of good food and great family. You need some ill beats to work up a sweat? Trying to figure out how to impress your cousins while staying in their attic? We've got you covered. Get another plate, huddle around your speaker system, and soak in this week's best, as there's been a grip of fierce beats released on the masses.
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love like this
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Tommy Trash & Henry Fong ft. Faith Evans - "Love Like This"

It's time to once again consider Bad Boy Records as one of the greatest pools of talent in the history of modern music. As EDM and R&B prepare to coll

marcuskdowling4252 days ago
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Music

Zomboy - "Terror Squad (Henry Fong Bootleg)"

If not paying close attention to EDM (and yes, though seemingly ubiquitous, that's still possible), there's been a change on the list of American danc

marcuskdowling4347 days ago
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Download Henry Fong's 100K Bootleg Pack

While we imagine his numbers were already through the roof, we can't help but wonder how easy it was for Henry Fong to hit 100K Facebook likes after the release of his Stand Up EP on OWSLA. Whatever the case may be, he's there, and he's celebrating with a special pack of bootlegs (aka "all the weapons" in his current DJ set) as a word of thanks. You can hear a 28-minute mix of the tunes down below, and grab them via his Facebook page. Lots of crowd-rocking mash-ups for you DJs and fans alike.

khrisd4530 days ago
Henry Fong
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Dillon Francis ft. Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - "Without You (Henry Fong Remix)"

Henry Fong keeps popping up. He has enjoyed a string of success with official remixes for Kill The Noise andFelix Cartal & Clockwork, and releases on

jakel4618 days ago
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Music

Fire Marshals Shut Down Dada Life Show in Miami

Any Miami Dada Life fans planning on taking a trip to Dada Land tonight got their hopes crushed. While official details haven't been handed down, This

khrisd4619 days ago
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Zedd ft. Hayley Williams - "Stay The Night (Henry Fong Remix)"

It isn't much, but our whistles our whet now. The dreadlocked Henry Fong has recently seen his star rise with a slew of ridiculously high-powered rem

jakel4651 days ago

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