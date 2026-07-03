Is sampling real art, are producers getting lazy, or are these the same arguments as before? A look at the history, and impact, of sampling—in conversation with Diddy, Nile Rodgers, DJ A-Trak, Amen-Ra, Jarred Jermaine, and Merck Mercuriadis.Insanul Ahmed
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The pioneering Memphis artist was reported to have died over the weekend at the age of 43. Numerous collaborators and admirers have since paid their respects.Trace William Cowen
In an interview, the production duo explains why "Mo Bamba" is more complex than some might think.Kiana Fitzgerald
Questlove, A-Trak, and others paid their respects.Eric Skelton