Harlem Spartans

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blanco
Music

Blanco Connects With NSG For New Drop "Surveillance" Ahead Of 'City Of God' Mixtape

After years of dropping singles, both solo and with his drill crew Harlem Spartans, Kennington rapper Blanco is gearing up to release his debut project...

Niall Smith1816 days ago
blanco
Music

Reach For The Stars With Blanco On New Guitar-Laced Single "Memphis"

One of UK music's best-kept secrets.

Complex Staff2214 days ago
Loski "Hazards 2.0"
Music

Loski's Not Letting Anything Slide As He Returns To His Drill Roots On "Hazards 2.0"

Without a shadow of a doubt, "Hazards 2.0" will become a crowd-pleaser we all keep coming back to.

James Keith2699 days ago
Loski & Asco "Cheque"
Music

Loski And Mulli Gang's Asco Are Coming For That "Cheque"

Put the sunroof down and play this one loud.

James Keith2937 days ago
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LD "Most Wanted" video
Music

The New 'Most Wanted' Compilation Brings Together Harlem Spartans, 67, K-Trap And More

A definitive new compilation charting the current state of play within the scene.

Tobi Oke3217 days ago

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