Halo Infinite

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A screenshot from the latest trailer for 'Halo Infite' from Microsoft Game Studios and 343 Industries.
Pop Culture

Watch Newly Unveiled ‘Halo Infinite’ Campaign Footage

Ahead of its release this holiday season, Microsoft and developer 343 Industries have unveiled an extensive look at campaign footage from 'Halo Infinite.'

Joe Price1726 days ago
halo infinite e3 2018 getty
Pop Culture

Microsoft Unveils 'Halo Infinite' Announcement Trailer at E3

Nearly three years after the release of 'Halo 5: Guardians,' Microsoft unveiled an announcement trailer for a new 'Halo' game called 'Halo Infinite' at Xbox's E3 briefing.

Eric Skelton2958 days ago

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