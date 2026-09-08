George Yang
Joined February 2022 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
The Live-Action ‘Halo’ Series Delivers High Impact Sci-Fi Storytelling
Halo fans get to see their beloved Master Chief as never before in the new Paramount+ live-action Sci-Fi series, which gives fans a new and intimate view.
George Yang1585 days ago
‘Horizon Forbidden West’: The Complex Review
We got our hands on 'Horizon Forbidden West,' the sequel to 2017's 'Horizon Zero Dawn'. Here are our thoughts on the new game, which drops on Feb. 18.
George Yang1676 days ago