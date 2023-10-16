Halle Berry Was Allegedly Tricked Into Acting in 'X-Men: The Last Stand'

Movie executives allegedly promised they would include a special scene for her character but scrapped it after she signed on to star in the film.

Oct 16, 2023
(Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images)
(Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images)

Halle Berry was allegedly tricked into her acting role in the 2006 film X-Men: The Last Stand, according to film director Matthew Vaughn.

During his conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Vaughn revealed he was tapped to direct the X-Men film but later left after realizing there were some issues with getting Berry to sign on. According to Vaughn, he was hired to direct the movie, but the actress hadn't signed anything despite her previous co-stars such as Hugh Jackman and others being on board.

Vaughn claimed he went to the office of one of the film's executives and saw a script that had more pages than the one he originally saw. When he asked why the script was longer, he was told not to worry about it. 

"He wouldn't tell me, so I grabbed it literally — it was like a crazy moment — opened the first page, and it said, 'Africa. Storm. Kids dying of no water. She creates a thunderstorm and saves all these children,'" he said. 

Vaughn thought the addition was a "pretty cool idea" but was confused as it wasn't in the original script. He explained that the movie execs told him Berry wanted the scene included, and said it would be scrapped once Berry signed on for the role. According to Vaughn, he wouldn't tolerate the disrespect towards an "Oscar-winning actress" and turned the movie down.  

"[I went,] 'What is this?' [They said,] 'Oh, it's Halle Berry's script. I went, 'OK, because she hasn't signed up yet.' 'But this is what she wants it to be, and once she signs up, we'll throw it in the bin,'" the director said, recalling the executive's response. "I was like, 'Wow, you're gonna do that to an Oscar-winning actress who plays Storm? I'm outta here.' So I quit at that point."

Berry ended up starring in the film, but the scene she allegedly wanted was not in the final cut. And even though he didn't get to direct the movie, Vaughn did eventually helm the 2011 film X-Men: First Class

X-MenHalle Berry

Latest in Pop Culture

Breaking news: Pepper X® is officially the new Guinness World Records holder for hottest chili pepper on the planet! Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure as Sean Evans leads the celebration of Pepper X's groundbreaking achievement. Watch as Smokin' Ed Currie from PuckerButt Pepper Company receives the ultimate recognition, solidifying Pepper X's blazing, 2,693,000-Scoville strong legacy in the culinary world. Embrace the fiery camaraderie with OG Spice Lords Chili Klaus and Heatonist's Noah Chaimberg as they join in the celebration, taking on the unparalleled heat of Pepper X in its rawest form. And, of course, get your hands on a bottle of the Pepper X-packed The Last Dab Xperience—if you dare! Read more about the hottest chili pepper record at Guinness World Records: https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/hottest-chiliBreaking news: Pepper X® is officially the new Guinness World Records holder for hottest chili pepper on the planet! Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure as Sean Evans leads the celebration of Pepper X's groundbreaking achievement. Watch as Smokin' Ed Currie from PuckerButt Pepper Company receives the ultimate recognition, solidifying Pepper X's blazing, 2,693,000-Scoville strong legacy in the culinary world. Embrace the fiery camaraderie with OG Spice Lords Chili Klaus and Heatonist's Noah Chaimberg as they join in the celebration, taking on the unparalleled heat of Pepper X in its rawest form. And, of course, get your hands on a bottle of the Pepper X-packed The Last Dab Xperience—if you dare! Read more about the hottest chili pepper record at Guinness World Records: https://www.guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/hottest-chiliPlay button icon
POP-CULTURE

| BY COMPLEX VIDEO

Pepper X: Sean Evans, Chili Klaus & Smokin' Ed Currie Eat the New World's Hottest Pepper | Hot Ones