Halle Berry says she and fellow Oscar-winner Angelina Jolie have been bonding over their respective "divorces and exes" while filming their upcoming action flick Maude v Maude.

While discussing the movie at the Red Sea Film Festival, Berry, 57, said that she looks forward to going head to head with Jolie, 48, “physically and intellectually”—although the two needed a minute to find their rhythm.

“We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together. ... She is formidable,” Berry said, per Variety. She added that she's “thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view."

Beginning their friendship, Berry added that the two have "bonded" over their divorces. Berry, who's currently dating soul musician Van Hunt, was previously married to David Justice, Eric Benét, and Oliver Martinez, the latter with whom she shares a 10-year-old son, Maceo. Berry also has a daughter, Nahla, 15, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

Jolie has shared similar marriage woes, as she's been married three times, first to British actor Jonny Lee Miller, then Billy Bob Thornton and Brad Pitt, whom she divorced in 2019.

"We’ve been talking a lot about divorces and exes. We bonded, let’s say that," Berry said.

In September, Jolie spoke to Vogue about her divorce from Pitt, having separated in 2016. The two share three biological children, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne, 15. Jolie also has three adopted children, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20 and Zahara, 18.

"I feel a bit down these days. I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade, in a way, which I don’t want to get into," Jolie told the publication. "We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing.”

More recently, Jolie told WSJ Magazine that she doesn't "really have" a social life, but her kids fill that role for her. “They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends. We’re seven very different people, which is our strength," she said.