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Pete Davidson
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Receiving Praise for Dramatic Turn in 'Big Time Adolescence'

Pete Davidson has had a number of roles outside of 'SNL,' including a small handful of movies, but for the most part they've been comedic supporting roles.

Joe Price2726 days ago

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