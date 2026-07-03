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Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Responds to Backlash Over Anti-Semitic Comments (UPDATE)

“What we need is healing. What we need is discussion. Correct me," Cannon told ‘Fast Company’ in response to criticism following a podcast he released in June.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2194 days ago

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