Nike Air Griffey

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Nike Air Griffey Max 1 'Freshwater' 2021 DD8558 100 Pair
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 2021 Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Retro

In celebration of the sneaker's 25th anniversary, Ken Griffey Jr.'s Nike Air Griffey Max 1 is coming back in early 2021. Find the release date and more here.

Riley Jones2015 days ago
Wheat Nike Griffey Max 1 354912 200
Sneakers

The "Wheat" Griffey Release Date is Official

"Wheat" Griffeys are in stores now.

Brendan Dunne3546 days ago

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