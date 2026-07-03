Green Arrow

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Pop Culture

Preview: Jeff Lemire And Andrea Sorrentino Set Their Sights On The Emerald Archer In "Green Arrow #17"

A bold new direction on the character will hit shelves next month.

Jason Serafino4936 days ago
Pop Culture

Exclusive Preview: "Green Arrow #16"

Oliver Queen's trip to Seattle turns violent.

Jason Serafino4942 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jeff Lemire Is The New Writer Of The "Green Arrow" Comic Book Series

Easily the best news a comic fan will hear all week.

Jason Serafino5002 days ago
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Pop Culture

Green Arrow Hits the Bullseye in "Injustice: Gods Among Us"

A new challenger has appeared.

Michael Rougeau5028 days ago
Pop Culture

The First Image From The CW's "Arrow" Has Been Released

Featuring Stephen Amell as The Green Arrow.

Jason Serafino5233 days ago
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Pop Culture

Stephen Amell Is The Green Arrow

The <em>Vampire Diaries</em> actor will play the emerald archer in The CW's new pilot, <em>Arrow</em>.

Jason Serafino5280 days ago
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Pop Culture

Details On The CW's "Green Arrow" Pilot Hit The Web

The Emerald Archer should be hitting the small screen before you know it.

Jason Serafino5286 days ago
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Pop Culture

A "Green Arrow" Television Series Is In The Works

Star City's favorite archer might make his way to The CW Network.

Jason Serafino5299 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Which DC Books Should You Pick Up After The Relaunch?

Also, the returns of <em>Action Comics</em>, <em>Detective Comics</em>, and <em>Swamp Thing</em>.

Jason Serafino5427 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Does Marvel’s Relaunch Of “The Punisher” Give The Character New Life?

Also, <em>Flashpoint</em> continues, the Red Skull's origin unfolds, and Scott Snyder aims to scare the hell out of you!

Jason Serafino5462 days ago
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