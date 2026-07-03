Goon Bags

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Music

DAD Mix 120: Goon Bags

The crazy expanding world of trap music includes new worthy names popping up every day. Goon Bags didn’t just pop up today, as they’ve been around

jakel4284 days ago
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Music

Chain Gang of 1974 - "Sleepwalking (Goon Bags Remix)"

Find out what happens when indielectronica synthpop that sounds like it is time warped straight from the eighties gets thrown into the hands of nutty futuristic trippy twerk music makers the Goon Bags.

lolod4554 days ago
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Music

Goon Bags - "Dope (One Night Stand)"

These Goon Bag guys. When they really do something cool... it's usually pretty freaking fantastic. More of that high quality, developed production i

brenttactic4567 days ago
krewella we are one goon bags remix
Music

Krewella - "We Are One (Goon Bags Remix)"

What happens when producers known for dirty ass-shaking trap tracks gets a hold of a powerful big room vocal track? 2 Girls, 1 Trap. That's what. At least that is how Goon Bags, a duo that represents St. Louis and Toronto, tagged this newest remix on Soundcloud. Rest assured, this is not a fake, disgusting pornographic video, although similar side effects like stink face may occur. And unlike that gross troll that went viral a few years ago, this song is pretty hot.

lolod4601 days ago

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