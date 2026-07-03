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DAD Mix 120: Goon Bags
The crazy expanding world of trap music includes new worthy names popping up every day. Goon Bags didn’t just pop up today, as they’ve been around
Chain Gang of 1974 - "Sleepwalking (Goon Bags Remix)"
Find out what happens when indielectronica synthpop that sounds like it is time warped straight from the eighties gets thrown into the hands of nutty futuristic trippy twerk music makers the Goon Bags.
Goon Bags - "Dope (One Night Stand)"
These Goon Bag guys. When they really do something cool... it's usually pretty freaking fantastic. More of that high quality, developed production i
Krewella - "We Are One (Goon Bags Remix)"
What happens when producers known for dirty ass-shaking trap tracks gets a hold of a powerful big room vocal track? 2 Girls, 1 Trap. That's what. At least that is how Goon Bags, a duo that represents St. Louis and Toronto, tagged this newest remix on Soundcloud. Rest assured, this is not a fake, disgusting pornographic video, although similar side effects like stink face may occur. And unlike that gross troll that went viral a few years ago, this song is pretty hot.