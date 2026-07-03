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Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey Get Into Brawl After Giants Lose to Rams
The drama between Jalen Ramsey of the Rams and Golden Tate of the Giants turned physical on Sunday when the pair got into a fight that turned into a brawl.
Golden Tate on Jalen Ramsey Moving on From His Pregnant Sister: 'He Gonna Have to See Me'
Breanna Tate, sister of Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, was pregnant with Ramsey's second child when he allegedly left.
Antonio Brown and Eric Weddle Trade Shots on Twitter
It seems like Antonio Brown has a lot of time on his hands.
The 7 Best NFL Performances In London
In honor of the NFL heading across the pond, let’s take a look back at the seven best individual performances in London.
Photo of Golden Tate Wearing 'MAGA' Hat Resurfaces and Twitter Users Go In (UPDATE)
Detroit Lions WR is catching flack on Twitter for donning a "Make America Great Again" hat almost a year ago.
Golden Tate to Honor Craig Sager on Air Jordan Cleats This Weekend
Custom Air Jordan cleats for Golden Tate feature Craig Sager-inspired details.
Golden Tate Is Always Ready For That No. 1 Spot
The Detroit Lions wide receiver tells us why he's done battling fan, media, and social media misinterpretations.
Golden Tate Shares His Very Unpopular Opinion on Domestic Violence on Twitter
Golden Tate should stop trying to talk about domestic violence.
Golden Tate Says It's "Sad" That Russell Wilson Won't Clear Up Wife-Sex Rumors
Golden Tate isn't happy with Russell Wilson right now.
Golden Tate Wants Everyone to Know That He Did Not Have an Affair With Russell Wilson's Ex-Wife
Golden Tate says the rumors about him and Russell Wilson's ex-wife are NOT true.
Did Golden Tate Troll the Seattle Seahawks on Social Media After Hearing About the Percy Harvin Trade?
Golden Tate hopped on social media to toss a few subliminal messages to his former team, the Seattle Seahawks.
Golden Tate Calls Jim Schwartz "Total Douche" For Post-Game Celebration
Golden Tate is not happy with Jim Schwartz.