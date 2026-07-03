Golden Tate

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Latest Stories

ramsey tate fight
Sports

Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey Get Into Brawl After Giants Lose to Rams

The drama between Jalen Ramsey of the Rams and Golden Tate of the Giants turned physical on Sunday when the pair got into a fight that turned into a brawl.

Abel Shifferaw2111 days ago
Golden Tate looks on during a preseason game against the New England Patriots.
Sports

Golden Tate on Jalen Ramsey Moving on From His Pregnant Sister: 'He Gonna Have to See Me'

Breanna Tate, sister of Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, was pregnant with Ramsey's second child when he allegedly left.

Jose Martinez2457 days ago
Antonio Brown
Sports

Antonio Brown and Eric Weddle Trade Shots on Twitter

It seems like Antonio Brown has a lot of time on his hands.

Alex Galbraith2485 days ago
wembley stadium nfl international
Sports

The 7 Best NFL Performances In London

In honor of the NFL heading across the pond, let’s take a look back at the seven best individual performances in London.

Chris Gaine3219 days ago
Golden Tate and his now wife sport 'Make America Great Hats.'
Sports

Photo of Golden Tate Wearing 'MAGA' Hat Resurfaces and Twitter Users Go In (UPDATE)

Detroit Lions WR is catching flack on Twitter for donning a "Make America Great Again" hat almost a year ago.

Gavin Evans3410 days ago
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Golden Tate Craig Sager Cleats
Sneakers

Golden Tate to Honor Craig Sager on Air Jordan Cleats This Weekend

Custom Air Jordan cleats for Golden Tate feature Craig Sager-inspired details.

Brandon Richard3499 days ago
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Sports

Golden Tate Is Always Ready For That No. 1 Spot

The Detroit Lions wide receiver tells us why he's done battling fan, media, and social media misinterpretations.

Gus Turner3941 days ago
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Sports

Golden Tate Shares His Very Unpopular Opinion on Domestic Violence on Twitter

Golden Tate should stop trying to talk about domestic violence.

Chris Yuscavage4102 days ago
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Sports

Golden Tate Says It's "Sad" That Russell Wilson Won't Clear Up Wife-Sex Rumors

Golden Tate isn't happy with Russell Wilson right now.

Chris Yuscavage4166 days ago
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Sports

Golden Tate Wants Everyone to Know That He Did Not Have an Affair With Russell Wilson's Ex-Wife

Golden Tate says the rumors about him and Russell Wilson's ex-wife are NOT true.

Chris Yuscavage4199 days ago
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Sports

Did Golden Tate Troll the Seattle Seahawks on Social Media After Hearing About the Percy Harvin Trade?

Golden Tate hopped on social media to toss a few subliminal messages to his former team, the Seattle Seahawks.

Jose Martinez4290 days ago
Sports

Golden Tate Calls Jim Schwartz "Total Douche" For Post-Game Celebration

Golden Tate is not happy with Jim Schwartz.

Gus Turner4301 days ago

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