Gillian Jacobs

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Community cast in still from show
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Could Still Join ‘Community: The Movie,’ Creator Dan Harmon Says

'Community' creator Dan Harmon revealed Donald Glover might still be in the upcoming Peacock film to help complete the "six seasons and a movie" mission.

Brad Callas1351 days ago
Cast of 'Community' at 2015 Emmy Event
Pop Culture

‘Community’ Movie Finally in the Works at Peacock

Peacock is officially developing a film based on the Dan Harmon-helmed comedy 'Community,' which aired for six seasons on NBC from 2009 to 2014.

Brad Callas1386 days ago
Community cast for news story
Pop Culture

'Community' Movie Gets Encouraging Update From Alison Brie: ‘Wheels Are Turning’ (UPDATE)

'Community' star Alison Brie said a potential feature film follow-up to the comedy series has reached "the most progress we’ve ever made on that front.”

tara mahadevan1446 days ago
Donald Glover speaks onstage during the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards.
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Pitches 'Community' Movie Plot After Table Read for COVID-19 Relief

During a Q&A after the table read, Donald Glover threw out a possible story for a ‘Community’ movie, and the cast seemed to like the idea.

Jose Martinez2250 days ago
The cast of 'Community' poses on the red carpet.
Pop Culture

'Community' Cast Praises Donald Glover, Would Do Movie If Dan Harmon Writes Script

Despite not being in attendance, Donald Glover was the talk of the panel.

Gavin Evans2440 days ago
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Pop Culture

Gillian Jacobs and Demetri Martin on LA and Creating Female Characters Who Are Actual Human Beings

Stars of new indie comedy 'Dean' talk about the film and the L.A. weirdos that inspired it.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3741 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mike Birbiglia, Keegan-Michael Key, Gillian Jacobs of 'Don't Think Twice' Talk Their Onstage Failures

The comedians of 'Don't Think Twice' share their biggest f*ck ups with us.

Charlie Schmidlin3742 days ago
Pop Culture

Judd Apatow Tackles Dating in This Trailer for Netflix's New TV Comedy 'Love'

A trailer for Judd Apatow's 'Love,' with Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust.

erich4chi3834 days ago
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Pop Culture

Netflix Gives 2-Season Order to Judd Apatow for Gillian Jacobs Comedy

Netflix made a big move today, handing out a two-season commitment to Judd Apatow to make "Love," a comedy series starring Gillian Jacobs.

Andrew Gruttadaro4322 days ago

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