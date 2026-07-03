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Donald Glover Could Still Join ‘Community: The Movie,’ Creator Dan Harmon Says
'Community' creator Dan Harmon revealed Donald Glover might still be in the upcoming Peacock film to help complete the "six seasons and a movie" mission.
‘Community’ Movie Finally in the Works at Peacock
Peacock is officially developing a film based on the Dan Harmon-helmed comedy 'Community,' which aired for six seasons on NBC from 2009 to 2014.
'Community' Movie Gets Encouraging Update From Alison Brie: ‘Wheels Are Turning’ (UPDATE)
'Community' star Alison Brie said a potential feature film follow-up to the comedy series has reached "the most progress we’ve ever made on that front.”
Donald Glover Pitches 'Community' Movie Plot After Table Read for COVID-19 Relief
During a Q&A after the table read, Donald Glover threw out a possible story for a ‘Community’ movie, and the cast seemed to like the idea.
'Community' Cast Praises Donald Glover, Would Do Movie If Dan Harmon Writes Script
Despite not being in attendance, Donald Glover was the talk of the panel.
Gillian Jacobs and Demetri Martin on LA and Creating Female Characters Who Are Actual Human Beings
Stars of new indie comedy 'Dean' talk about the film and the L.A. weirdos that inspired it.
Mike Birbiglia, Keegan-Michael Key, Gillian Jacobs of 'Don't Think Twice' Talk Their Onstage Failures
The comedians of 'Don't Think Twice' share their biggest f*ck ups with us.
Judd Apatow Tackles Dating in This Trailer for Netflix's New TV Comedy 'Love'
A trailer for Judd Apatow's 'Love,' with Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust.
Netflix Gives 2-Season Order to Judd Apatow for Gillian Jacobs Comedy
Netflix made a big move today, handing out a two-season commitment to Judd Apatow to make "Love," a comedy series starring Gillian Jacobs.