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Latest Stories
Music
Listen: Lorde f/ Gilbere Forte "Royals" (RAAK Remix)
The pop single gets a hip-hop remix.
Tyler Keyes4728 days ago
Style
Illustrator Dessie Jackson Talks Creating Gilbere Forte's Sultry "Nolita" Cover
"Staring at your face in my rearview..."
andrewlasane4818 days ago
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Music
Apparently, Gilbere Forte Just Signed a Deal With Epic Records
This picture tells the story.
Marcus J. Moore4866 days ago
Music
Video Premiere: Gilbere Fortè "PRAY"
The Philly rapper drops a stunning visual for his latest single.
Eric Diep5007 days ago
Music
10 New Philadelphia Rappers To Watch Out For
Find out who's up next from the City of Brotherly Love.
Julian Kimble5246 days ago
Music
Listen: Gilbere Forte f/ Big K.R.I.T. "Black Soul"
Philly-based rapper enlists the Southern spitter for his latest.
Jacob Moore5405 days ago
Music
Listen: Gilbere Forte f/ Asher Roth & Bun B "Black Chukkas (Remix)"
The track just got a little bigger with the remix.
Complex5413 days ago
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