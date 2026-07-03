Gilbere Forte

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Music

Listen: Lorde f/ Gilbere Forte "Royals" (RAAK Remix)

The pop single gets a hip-hop remix.

Tyler Keyes4728 days ago
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Music

Who Is Gilbere Forté?

Meet the rapper behind "Pray."

Lauren Nostro4788 days ago
Music

Listen: Gilbere Forté "PRAY" EP

His latest project drops today.

Lauren Nostro4811 days ago
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Music

Listen: Gilbere Forte f/ Active Child "Nolita"

Yeslita? Nolita.

OrNah4818 days ago
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Music

Video Premiere: Gilbere Fortè "PRAY"

The Philly rapper drops a stunning visual for his latest single.

Eric Diep5007 days ago
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Music

10 New Philadelphia Rappers To Watch Out For

Find out who's up next from the City of Brotherly Love.

Julian Kimble5246 days ago
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Music

Listen: Gilbere Forte f/ Big K.R.I.T. "Black Soul"

Philly-based rapper enlists the Southern spitter for his latest.

Jacob Moore5405 days ago
Music

Listen: Gilbere Forte f/ Asher Roth & Bun B "Black Chukkas (Remix)"

The track just got a little bigger with the remix.

Complex5413 days ago
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