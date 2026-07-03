Gianni Infantino

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Gianni Infantino
Sports

FIFA to Explore Expanding World Cup to 64 Teams in 2030

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said a 64-team World Cup will be examined after 2026, calling the 48-team format a "huge success."

Trey Alston5 days ago

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