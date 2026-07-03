George Foreman

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George Foreman smiling, wearing a suit.
Sports

George Foreman, Boxing Legend, Dead at 76

Foreman’s colorful career also saw him become an ordained minister and entrepreneur.

Jade Gomez482 days ago
Big George Foreman biopic trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for 'Big George Foreman' Biopic

The upcoming biopic stars Khris Davis as the titular boxing legend. George Tillman Jr. directed the film, which is set to hit theaters in April.

Joshua Espinoza1261 days ago
George Foreman attends the Hublot x WBC "Night of Champions" Gala
Sports

Lawsuits Allege George Foreman Sexually Assaulted 2 Minors in the 1970s

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman is facing a pair of lawsuits accusing him of sexually assaulting two minors in the 1970s, according to TMZ.

Brad Callas1422 days ago
Muhammad Ali
Sports

Muhammad Ali Stage Musical Based on 'When We Were Kings' Documentary in Development

The 1996 academy award-winning 'When We Were Kings' documentary, which focused on Muhammad Ali, is getting a musical adaption.

Joe Price2786 days ago

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