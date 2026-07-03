Galaxy S Iii

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Pop Culture

Samsung To Launch 4-inch Galaxy S III Mini Tomorrow

A more pocketable Galaxy.

gerald335027 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Samsung Rolls Out Fresh iPhone Put-Downs In New Ad

Samsung to Apple: F--- iPhone and anybody that loves it.

gerald335048 days ago
Pop Culture

Samsung To Announce Galaxy S III-like Smartphone For Windows Phone 8

A big score for the platform.

gerald335069 days ago
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Pop Culture

Droid Rage: Does Android Gaming Stack Up To The Console Experience?

You'll be amazed at how far the little green robot has come.

Chad Hunter5081 days ago
Pop Culture

The Red Galaxy S III Goes On Sale From AT&T This Weekend

Available for pre-order.

gerald335117 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Samsung Galaxy S III Boasts Phenomenal Performance and Next-Gen Features

A dope set of new sharing features, plus a dynamic processor and camera make the latest Galaxy S the best in series.

Alex Bracetti5130 days ago
Pop Culture

Apple's Attempt To Block Samsung's Galaxy S III Denied

It'll launch on schedule.

gerald335145 days ago
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Pop Culture

Apple Wants To Block Samsung's Galaxy S III From Sale In The US

The highly anticipated phone could be headed for a roadblock.

gerald335152 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: Watch Samsung's Full Galaxy S III Launch Event

Recorded live from London.

gerald335186 days ago
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Pop Culture

Samsung Unveils The Galaxy S III, Coming This Summer

Samsung's new hotness.

gerald335187 days ago

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