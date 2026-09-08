Chad Hunter
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The 50 Greatest Soldiers In Video Games
Armed with honor and bravery, here is our rundown of The 50 Greatest Video Game Soldiers.
The 25 Best Boss Battles Of All Time
They were tough to beat, but so worth it.
12 Video Game Companion Apps You Should Have On Your Mobile Phone
Put your data plan to good use.
The 25 Most Revolutionary Kill Moves In Video Games
We dare you to not look away.
Review: Will The COG In "Gears Of War: Judgement" Keep The Franchise Going?
Here's what we think.
10 Reasons To Buy A PlayStation Vita This Holiday Season
You may have forgotten, but we didn't
The 10 Hottest Cars in Need For Speed Most Wanted
Get your driving music ready.
Girls With Game: Actress Dahlia Dark Presses Pause On Hating Gamers
From her role on It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia to her own web series, Dahlia keeps rolling up wins like it's Katamari.
Review: Can "Transformers: Fall of Cybertron" Please Two Masters?
Moon Studio makes an attempt to please new school gamers and old school fans.
25 Things You Didn't Know About The Transformers
"Transformers: Fall of Cybertron" tells the history of the Autobot and Decepticon conflict but we've got some other facts you didn't know.
Droid Rage: Does Android Gaming Stack Up To The Console Experience?
You'll be amazed at how far the little green robot has come.
Faces Of Death: 25 Depictions Of The Grim Reaper In Video Games
In tribute to the release of "Darksiders 2," we're running down the list of our favorite versions of the scythe-wielding thug.
Girls With Game: Jess Oliver-Proulx Talks MMOs, RPGs And Pulling The "Diablo 3" Card
As a writer, gamer, model and activist, Jess can do it all while stopping traffic.
10 Last Minute Gifts To Get Your Gamer Dad
Give pops something he actually wants for a change.
The 15 Most Stereotypical Characters In Video Games
Just when you thought you were living in a modern age...
10 Hot Exotic Dancers In Video Games
This time a pole isn't being used as a weapon.
5 Adventurers Who Remind Us Of Nathan Drake
Nate Drake is not the only explorer searching for ancient clues.