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Chad Hunter

Joined July 2014 | 18 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 50 Greatest Soldiers In Video Games

Armed with honor and bravery, here is our rundown of The 50 Greatest Video Game Soldiers.

Chad Hunter4863 days ago
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The 25 Best Boss Battles Of All Time

They were tough to beat, but so worth it.

Chad Hunter4882 days ago
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12 Video Game Companion Apps You Should Have On Your Mobile Phone

Put your data plan to good use.

Chad Hunter4889 days ago
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The 25 Most Revolutionary Kill Moves In Video Games

We dare you to not look away.

Chad Hunter4909 days ago
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10 Reasons To Buy A PlayStation Vita This Holiday Season

You may have forgotten, but we didn't

Chad Hunter5020 days ago
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The 10 Hottest Cars in Need For Speed Most Wanted

Get your driving music ready.

Chad Hunter5028 days ago
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Girls With Game: Actress Dahlia Dark Presses Pause On Hating Gamers

From her role on It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia to her own web series, Dahlia keeps rolling up wins like it's Katamari.

Chad Hunter5117 days ago
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Review: Can "Transformers: Fall of Cybertron" Please Two Masters?

Moon Studio makes an attempt to please new school gamers and old school fans.

Chad Hunter5138 days ago
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25 Things You Didn't Know About The Transformers

"Transformers: Fall of Cybertron" tells the history of the Autobot and Decepticon conflict but we've got some other facts you didn't know.

Chad Hunter5139 days ago
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Droid Rage: Does Android Gaming Stack Up To The Console Experience?

You'll be amazed at how far the little green robot has come.

Chad Hunter5144 days ago
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Faces Of Death: 25 Depictions Of The Grim Reaper In Video Games

In tribute to the release of "Darksiders 2," we're running down the list of our favorite versions of the scythe-wielding thug.

Chad Hunter5146 days ago
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Girls With Game: Jess Oliver-Proulx Talks MMOs, RPGs And Pulling The "Diablo 3" Card

As a writer, gamer, model and activist, Jess can do it all while stopping traffic.

Chad Hunter5194 days ago
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10 Last Minute Gifts To Get Your Gamer Dad

Give pops something he actually wants for a change.

Chad Hunter5207 days ago
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10 Reasons Why "Diablo 3" Is So Addictive

Stay awhile and listen...

Chad Hunter5223 days ago
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The 15 Most Stereotypical Characters In Video Games

Just when you thought you were living in a modern age...

Chad Hunter5244 days ago
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10 Hot Exotic Dancers In Video Games

This time a pole isn't being used as a weapon.

Chad Hunter5253 days ago
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5 Adventurers Who Remind Us Of Nathan Drake

Nate Drake is not the only explorer searching for ancient clues.

Chad Hunter5366 days ago

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