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Image via Barney Arthur
Music

Premiere: Fredwave Reveals Visuals For Urgent, D&B-Tinged “LA LA”

After some time away, the North London multi-talent returns with the video for what he calls his best song yet.

James Keith1150 days ago
p-rallel (credit: @shaan.lndn)
Music

p-rallel Hits Up Fredwave, Jeshi For Understated Club Jam "Believe"

Taking us back to the seemingly endless summers of youth, we follow our young protagonist who finds himself on a mind-expanding journey of musical discovery.

James Keith1716 days ago

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