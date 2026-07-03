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Since 1985, WrestleMania has been seen as the pinnacle of sports entertainment. Over-the-top set designs and celebrity cameos have added to its allure of the years, but nothing beats a compelling match between two top superstars. Here is a list of the top 20 matches in WrestleMania history.
Mike DeStefano

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Fred Savage appears on 'What Happens Live With Andy Cohen'
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Fred Savage Fired from 'Wonder Years' Reboot Following Investigation Into Inappropriate Conduct

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Brad Callas1532 days ago
Writer, director and producer Lee Daniels
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‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot With Black Cast Coming From Fred Savage and Lee Daniels

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Xavier Hamilton2199 days ago
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Watch Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Others 'Read Mean Tweets' on 'Kimmel'

Chris Rock, Maisie Williams, David Harbour, Fred Savage, Tiffany Haddish, Mark Hamill, Sarah Paulson, and Jeff Goldblum also read some not nice tweets.

Abel Shifferaw2486 days ago
Ryan Reynolds
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Did Fox and Marvel Steal the 'Once Upon a Deadpool' Idea From a Fan?

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