Latest Stories
New Yorkers Are Celebrating Knicks Championship With These Songs Instead of "Empire State of Mind"
For many New Yorkers, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys's 2009 blockbuster isn't the go-to anthem.
Did Kanye West Actually Break the Record for 'Largest Stadium Performance' of All Time?
Ye claimed during his recent Istanbul performance that he had broken the record for "largest stadium performance of all time."
Paul Anka Reaffirms Remark About Frank Sinatra's Penis
Anka is not backing down on his statement that the rumor about Sinatra is true.
Paul Anka Confirms Long-Standing Rumor About Frank Sinatra's Penis
Paul Anka says one legendary Frank Sinatra rumor wasn’t a myth after all.
Frank Sinatra Is Back on the Charts 27 Years After His Death Thanks to Pentatonix
'I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm' hit No. 26 on the Adult Contemporary Charts this week.
Classic Holiday Singles Box f/ The Beach Boys, Elton John, and More: How to Buy
A curated collection of 14 holiday singles on 7-inch vinyl is available now on Complex.
Quincy Jones: 10 Artistic Accomplishments to Know
The 91-year-old music legend died this weekend at his Bel-Air home, leaving behind a truly peerless legacy.
T-Pain's New 'On Top of the Covers' Album Sees Him Take on Hits by Sam Cooke, Journey, Frank Sinatra, and More
T-Pain referred to his new release as "my cover album of songs inspired by white people." Hear him tackle Black Sabbath, Sam Smith, and more here.
Logic Returns With New Compilation Album 'YS Collection Vol. 1'
Just a week after coming out of retirement, Logic returns with "YS Collection Vol. 1," a compilation project of songs from his 'Young Sinatra' series.
Barack Obama Shares Newest Summer Playlist Featuring Lizzo, Drake, and Lil Nas X
The former president shared his playlist for Summer 2019.
'The Simpsons' Ruthlessly Trashes Upstate New York in Hilarious Parody Song
Homer Simpson gets his Frank Sinatra on in a "New York, New York" parody dedicated to a place where people go to "start watching Fox News."
Lady Gaga Dropped by Fred Durst’s L.A. Jazz Night to Perform Frank Sinatra Covers
Lady Gaga paid a visit to Fred Durst’s jazz night at Los Angeles’ Black Rabbit Rose lounge and theater to perform a surprise set of Frank Sinatra covers.