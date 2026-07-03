Featured
Larry King, Britney Spears, Oprah Winfrey? Did you know they were all "sneaker influencers"? Here's a tongue-and-cheek look at celebs who have had cool shoes.Matt Welty
McDormand showed us how celebrities can fight for diversity where it counts: their contracts.Julia Reiss
The best young actors and actresses in their 20s right now, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Letitia Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Keke Palmer, & many more.Jessica Ervin
Pop Culture
All the Controversy and Drama Surrounding Olivia Wilde’s Film ‘Don’t Worry Darling,' Explained
The drama surrounding Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' has grown into a full-blown spectacle in recent months. Here's what you need to know.Trace William Cowen