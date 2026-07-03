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The best young actors and actresses in their 20s right now, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Letitia Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Keke Palmer, & many more.Jessica Ervin
Pop Culture
All the Controversy and Drama Surrounding Olivia Wilde’s Film ‘Don’t Worry Darling,' Explained
The drama surrounding Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' has grown into a full-blown spectacle in recent months. Here's what you need to know.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney for Streaming 'Black Widow’ Alongside Theatrical Release (UPDATE)
In a newly filed lawsuit, Scarlett Johansson argues that Disney "intentionally induced" Marvel's breach of a contractual agreement "without justification."Trace William Cowen
'Black Widow' hit theaters hard and made sure to include an intriguing post-credits scene. Did it confuse it? We're here to help you figure everything out.William Goodman