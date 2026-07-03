Florence

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clare waight keller
Style

Clare Waight Keller Set to Debut First Standalone Givenchy Men's Collection at Pitti Uomo

The French fashion house will debut Keller's standalone menswear runway at the signature event in Florence, Italy this June.

Hannah Lifshutz2685 days ago
Michael Jordan
Sports

Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million to Hurricane Florence Recovery

After Hurricane Florence landed in North Carolina late last week, the destruction continues as rain floods the region, hindering cleanup and rescue crews. Hornets owner Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help in recovery efforts.

countcenci2860 days ago
Hurricane Florence
Life

North Carolina Woman Gets Rescued After Tweeting For Help

Twitter is often used for hot takes, sharing memes, and passing along information. But for North Carolina resident, Breeanna Perry, the social media app was a lifesaver.

Victoria L. Johnson2862 days ago
Gucci Garden facade
Style

Gucci’s Three-Story Florence Garden Space Boasting Art and Food Is Now Open

It used to be the site of the Gucci Museum.

Mike DeStefano3111 days ago
Style

Is Gosha Rubchinskiy Actually Any Good?

Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy showed off more sportswear at Pitti, but also suiting for the first time. Is he more than one-note now?

Steve Dool3684 days ago
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Life

Insane Photos Show Collapsed River Embankment That Sucked Up Over 20 Cars

These photos show a collapsed river embankment in Florence that created a gaping hole around 650 feet long and 23 feet wide.

Elizabeth King3706 days ago

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