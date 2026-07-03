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Good Gas
Music

Premiere: FKi 1st and UnoTheActivist Bring the Party to Coachella in "Live a Lil" Video

FKi 1st and UnoTheActivist turned a Coachella party into a video shoot for their 2018 banger.

Frazier Tharpe2635 days ago
FKi 1st "How I Feel" Video f/ 2 Chainz & A$AP Ferg
Music

Watch FKi 1st "How I Feel" Video f/ 2 Chainz and ASAP Ferg

Directed by Psycho Films, the "How I Feel" video is the second off FKi 1st's 'Good Gas Good Gas Vol. 1' EP, following "Good Gas" with MadeinTYO and UnoTheActivist.

Joshua Espinoza2903 days ago
Travis Scott
Music

FKi 1st Says Travis Scott’s "Drugs You Should Try It" Is Getting a 'Part Two'

It remains unclear as to when we'll finally get to hear Travis Scott's long-awaited album 'Astroworld,' but thanks to producer FKi 1st we do know that new music from La Flame is on the way.

Joe Price2931 days ago
fki 1st good gas artwork
Music

FKi 1st Launches 'Good Gas' Series With New Songs f/ 2 Chainz, ASAP Ferg, and More

The Atlanta artist dropped the four-song project via Mad Decent.

Eric Skelton3068 days ago
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Music

Lil Uzi Vert Shares New Track "All My Sins"

Lil Uzi Vert recruits Murda Beatz and FKi to produce his confessional track, "All My Sins."

jessielmorris3611 days ago
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Music

Post Malone Announces "The Hollywood Dreams" Tour With Jazz Cartier, Larry June, and FKi 1st

Post Malone is hitting the road on the Monster Energy and Outbreak Presents 'The Hollywood Dreams Tour' With Jazz Cartier, Larry June, and FKi 1st.

jessielmorris3632 days ago
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Music

FKi 1st and Post Malone Own the Night in the Video for "The Meaning"

FKi 1st recruits Post Malone to explore L.A. at night in the video for "The Meaning." He and Post Malone spit bars about "all this money, all this green".

jessielmorris3711 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Listen to NJOMZA's "Move to Your Beat"

Mac Miller's REMember label signee unveils her latest track.

jessielmorris3827 days ago
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Music

Premiere: FKi's SauceLord Rich Connects With Iggy Azalea For "G.U.N.S"

Rich's new solo project, 'Know Me,' is coming soon.

Zach Frydenlund3992 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Lil Durk's "Lord Don't Make Me Do It" Video

Taken from his 'Remember My Name' album.

Zach Frydenlund4010 days ago
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Music

Listen to Tyga's "Pleazer" f/ Boosie Badazz

Taken from Tyga's upcoming 'The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty.'

Zach Frydenlund4051 days ago
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Music

Post Malone Releases His New Song "What's Up" Featuring 1st

Produced by FKi and Charlie Handsome.

Zach Frydenlund4078 days ago

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