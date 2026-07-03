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FKi 1st
Music

Premiere: 1$T's Tokyo Adventure Continues in "Pass It to Myself" Video

Atlanta's own 1$T takes it all the way to Tokyo.

Frazier Tharpe2453 days ago
1$T
Music

Premiere: 1$T Stunts in Japan With "Tokyo Freestyle"

Atlanta rapper-producer 1$T is back with a new, Japan-inspired track.

Frazier Tharpe2503 days ago
Good Gas
Music

Premiere: FKi 1st and UnoTheActivist Bring the Party to Coachella in "Live a Lil" Video

FKi 1st and UnoTheActivist turned a Coachella party into a video shoot for their 2018 banger.

Frazier Tharpe2634 days ago

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