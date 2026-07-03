Five years after the release of ‘Days Before Rodeo,’ Travis Scott’s collaborators reflect on the creation and importance of the project.Frazier Tharpe
Featured
New music this week includes songs from Cardi B, Skepta, Denzel Curry, Freddie Gibbs, Trippie Redd, Lil Keed, and more.Eric Skelton
Several producers instrumental in creating Travis Scott's latest opus share stories on how it all came together.Frazier Tharpe
Music
Interview: Get to Know FKi, the Atlanta Duo Behind Production for Post Malone, 2 Chainz, and More
The production/rapping team also has some advice for Lil Wayne.Zach Frydenlund