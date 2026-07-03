Field Trip

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The woods in quebec for an article
Life

Elementary School Students Discover Body in the Woods During Field Trip

During a field trip in Sherbrooke, Quebec, a group of elementary school students discovered a body in the woods of Mont-Bellevue Park. Police are investigating.

Louis Pavlakos1173 days ago
This is a picture of the NMAAHC.
Life

White Student Spits on Black Tourist at African American History Museum in DC

The student reportedly spit off a balcony within the museum and hit the patron below.

Philip Lewis2470 days ago
Ryan King and teacher, Jim Freeman.
Life

Kentucky Teacher Applauded for Carrying Student With Spina Bifida on Back During Field Trip

One teacher went beyond his job description to make sure Ryan enjoyed a field trip with her classmates. 

Xavier Hamilton2489 days ago

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