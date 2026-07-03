Featured
A detailed look at this week's best men's style releases including Chanel x Pharrell, Kith x Russell Athletic, and Acronym's first Spring/Summer 2019 drop.Mike DeStefano
For a more authentic experience than the world music on Drake's 'More Life,' listen to the new 'Afrobeats' EP by Roc Nation signee Young Paris.Dria Roland
Having done everything from plan album launches for Drake to founding PR agency Halo, Smart has been been steadily breaking gender barriers at home.Complex Canada
Some great insights on the Canadian media industry from one of its leaders.Alex Narvaez