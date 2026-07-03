ExtraEmily

ExtraEmily is the streaming handle of Emily Zhang, a Twitch creator and Columbia University graduate (class of 2020) who built her audience in the early 2020s through a mix of gaming and IRL content. Where many streamers stay tied to a single game or format, Zhang moves easily between the two — one stream might involve playing Pokémon Go in Hawaii, the next grabbing chopped cheese in New York City — while bringing the same chaotic, high-energy style to both. She joined One True King in 2023 and has since grown to nearly one million followers on Twitch. Zhang’s rise accelerated through a combination of viral IRL streams, appearances within the broader OTK creator ecosystem, and a style of streaming that leans heavily on spontaneity and audience interaction. Events like Kai Cenat’s Streamer University helped introduce her to even wider audiences, but her appeal has consistently come from the same core quality: an ability to make almost any activity — whether gaming, traveling, or doing something completely absurd on stream — feel unpredictable and entertaining. In May 2026, Complex ranked ExtraEmily number 7 on "The 25 Best Streamers Right Now, Ranked," an annual list.