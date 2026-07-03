Ex-Boyfriend

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Latest Stories

Shannen Doherty's Ex-Husband Kurt Iswarienko Battles Estate for Money
Pop Culture

Shannen Doherty’s Estate Faces Legal Challenge From Ex-Husband Kurt Iswarienko

Estate lawyers and Kurt Iswarienko clash over whether a last-minute divorce agreement remains valid after Shannen Doherty’s death and what funds are still owed.

Bernadette Giacomazzo181 days ago
Image
Music

Taylor Swift–Inspired Halloween Display Gets Spooky Revenge on Exes

The Swiftie-approved display even includes Scooter Braun in a fake jail.

Mark Elibert280 days ago
Yellow police tape with "POLICE LINE - DO NOT CROSS" in front of a white vehicle.
Life

Florida Man Accused of Shooting Ex’s 7-Year-Old Son During Chase

Florida man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s 7-year-old son during a car chase in Callaway.

Mark Elibert337 days ago
Saweetie at an event, wearing a glamorous silver outfit and jewelry, with long wavy hair and sparkling earrings.
Music

Saweetie Says She Caught Ex-Boyfriend Cheating Through His Assistant's Group Chat

People are speculating that Saweetie was talking about Quavo, who she broke up with in 2021.

Mark Elibert598 days ago
Split image. Left: Spritely with her now ex-boyfriend, who's face is covered with an emoji. Right: Spritely crying behind the wheel of her car.
Life

Woman’s Story of Getting Dumped by Boyfriend After Spending Her Savings to Move to Texas Goes Viral on TikTok

Singer and content creator Spritely shared the story of leaving her life in Los Angeles behind for her boyfriend, only to be blindsided by a sudden breakup.

Alex Ocho634 days ago
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Britney Spears on a red carpet, wearing a sleek, form-fitting black dress with cutout details
Music

Britney Spears Spotted Hanging Out With Ex-Boyfriend After Swearing Off Dating Men

The Princess of Pop and Paul Soliz started dating back when she was finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari.

Alex Ocho717 days ago
Music

SZA Says She Began Making Music to 'Prove a Point' to Her Ex-Fiancé

The 'SOS' hitmaker is now the most-nominated artist at the 2024 Grammys with nine nods.

Jose Martinez948 days ago
Latto's new freestyle "Smoking on My Ex Pack"
Music

Latto Earns Praise From SZA for New “Smoking on My Ex Pack” Freestyle

Latto dropped off a new freestyle over "Smoking on My Ex Pack," a standout cut from SZA's latest album 'SOS.' The result earned praise from the singer.

Brad Callas1269 days ago
Lana Del Rey arrives at the Womens's Guild Cedars-Sinai Disco Ball.
Music

Lana Del Rey Places Lone Billboard for Upcoming Album in Ex’s Hometown

Lana Del Rey promoted her forthcoming album ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.' with a billboard in her ex's hometown of Tulsa.

Jose Martinez1305 days ago
Britney Spears' former husband Jason Alexander
Music

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Was Reportedly Wanted for Grand Theft

Alexander is alleged to have stolen jewelry from a woman who let him rent a room and has a felony arrest warrant in Napa County for the bracelet theft.

Brenton Blanchet1499 days ago
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Tyga is seen outside Lanvin during Paris Fashion Week
Music

Tyga Won't Face Felony Charges in Domestic Violence Case

After being accused of domestic violence by ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson,  TMZ reports t​​​​​​​hat Tyga won’t face felony charges related to the incident.

Joe Price1697 days ago
DaniLeigh attends the Bryan Michael Cox 16th Annual Music And Memory Pre Grammy Brunch 2020
Music

DaniLeigh Thanks Fans for ‘Love and Motivation’ After DaBaby Drama Airs Out Online

Amid the drama surrounding her and her ex-boyfriend and father of her child DaBaby, singer DaniLeigh has thanked her fans for their support.

Joe Price1699 days ago
summer-walker
Music

Summer Walker Blasts London on da Track Over Parenting Terms and Threats: 'If Anything Happens To Me It Was Him'

Summer Walker and London on da Track welcomed their first child together back in March, but now it appears as though they’re not on good terms.

Joe Price1784 days ago
In this photo illustrations handcuffs and hundred us dollar banknotes seen displayed.
Life

Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Planning to Kill Ex-Girlfriend and Linking the Murder to Black Lives Matter

A man in Florida pleaded guilty after admitting to a murder-for-hire plot on his ex-girlfriend that would have tried to frame the crime on Black Lives Matter.

Jose Martinez1832 days ago
text message
Life

Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend to Death Over Texts From Her Ex, Took Body to Hospital in an Uber

Nicholas Forman reportedly brought his girlfriend, 22-year-old Sabrina Harooni, to the hospital in an Uber and lied that she had been attacked by three women.

Philip Lewis2350 days ago
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Selena Gomez
Music

Selena Gomez Implies Justin Bieber Was Emotionally Abusive When They Were Together

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's past romance has been the topic of many songs, and many have speculated "Lose You To Love Me" is about their split.

Joe Price2362 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly attends Warner Brothers and InStyle Annual Post Golden Globes After Party.
Pop Culture

Machine Gun Kelly Seen Leaving Party With Pete Davidson's Ex Kate Beckinsale (UPDATE)

When asked if they were a couple, Kelly responded “negative" while Beckinsale said "absolutely ridiculous."

Jose Martinez2385 days ago
travis kylie
Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner Addresses Travis Scott Split and Alleged Tyga Reunion

Jenner addressed the split on Twitter.

Joe Price2481 days ago

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