Latest Stories
Shannen Doherty’s Estate Faces Legal Challenge From Ex-Husband Kurt Iswarienko
Estate lawyers and Kurt Iswarienko clash over whether a last-minute divorce agreement remains valid after Shannen Doherty’s death and what funds are still owed.
Taylor Swift–Inspired Halloween Display Gets Spooky Revenge on Exes
The Swiftie-approved display even includes Scooter Braun in a fake jail.
Florida Man Accused of Shooting Ex’s 7-Year-Old Son During Chase
Florida man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s 7-year-old son during a car chase in Callaway.
Saweetie Says She Caught Ex-Boyfriend Cheating Through His Assistant's Group Chat
People are speculating that Saweetie was talking about Quavo, who she broke up with in 2021.
Woman’s Story of Getting Dumped by Boyfriend After Spending Her Savings to Move to Texas Goes Viral on TikTok
Singer and content creator Spritely shared the story of leaving her life in Los Angeles behind for her boyfriend, only to be blindsided by a sudden breakup.
Britney Spears Spotted Hanging Out With Ex-Boyfriend After Swearing Off Dating Men
The Princess of Pop and Paul Soliz started dating back when she was finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari.
SZA Says She Began Making Music to 'Prove a Point' to Her Ex-Fiancé
The 'SOS' hitmaker is now the most-nominated artist at the 2024 Grammys with nine nods.
Latto Earns Praise From SZA for New “Smoking on My Ex Pack” Freestyle
Latto dropped off a new freestyle over "Smoking on My Ex Pack," a standout cut from SZA's latest album 'SOS.' The result earned praise from the singer.
Lana Del Rey Places Lone Billboard for Upcoming Album in Ex’s Hometown
Lana Del Rey promoted her forthcoming album ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.' with a billboard in her ex's hometown of Tulsa.
Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Was Reportedly Wanted for Grand Theft
Alexander is alleged to have stolen jewelry from a woman who let him rent a room and has a felony arrest warrant in Napa County for the bracelet theft.
Tyga Won't Face Felony Charges in Domestic Violence Case
After being accused of domestic violence by ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson, TMZ reports that Tyga won’t face felony charges related to the incident.
DaniLeigh Thanks Fans for ‘Love and Motivation’ After DaBaby Drama Airs Out Online
Amid the drama surrounding her and her ex-boyfriend and father of her child DaBaby, singer DaniLeigh has thanked her fans for their support.
Summer Walker Blasts London on da Track Over Parenting Terms and Threats: 'If Anything Happens To Me It Was Him'
Summer Walker and London on da Track welcomed their first child together back in March, but now it appears as though they’re not on good terms.
Florida Man Pleads Guilty to Planning to Kill Ex-Girlfriend and Linking the Murder to Black Lives Matter
A man in Florida pleaded guilty after admitting to a murder-for-hire plot on his ex-girlfriend that would have tried to frame the crime on Black Lives Matter.
Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend to Death Over Texts From Her Ex, Took Body to Hospital in an Uber
Nicholas Forman reportedly brought his girlfriend, 22-year-old Sabrina Harooni, to the hospital in an Uber and lied that she had been attacked by three women.
Selena Gomez Implies Justin Bieber Was Emotionally Abusive When They Were Together
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's past romance has been the topic of many songs, and many have speculated "Lose You To Love Me" is about their split.
Machine Gun Kelly Seen Leaving Party With Pete Davidson's Ex Kate Beckinsale (UPDATE)
When asked if they were a couple, Kelly responded “negative" while Beckinsale said "absolutely ridiculous."
Kylie Jenner Addresses Travis Scott Split and Alleged Tyga Reunion
Jenner addressed the split on Twitter.