The manga that inspired a generation of footballers is playing out in real time at the 2026 World Cup. Here's the cast.Brendan Frederick
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The Norwegian soccer star isn’t just dominating World Cup chatter, he’s also getting a lot of attention for his lavish fashion accessories.Trace William Cowen
How high has Lionel Messi climbed on the list of the best footballers at this summer's World Cup?Thomas Golianopoulos
Having already conquered Europe, the Norwegian superstar discusses the 2026 World Cup, his future at Manchester City, and his advice for the next generation.Jake Appleman