Erick Morillo

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Has anyone else noticed that a number of DJs and producers in the dance music realm have come down with some kind of illness or injury during the firs
khrisd

Latest Stories

erick
Music

Premiere: Erick Morillo Teams Up With New Yorker Harry Romero For Snappy "Cocoon" Remix

The pair cite Masters At Work as key influences.

James Keith2921 days ago
let the freak out vid
Music

PREMIERE: Carnage, Erick Morillo and Harry Romero ft. Mr. V - "Let The Freak Out"

Well, from the sound and look of latest single and video "Let The Freak Out," #ChipotleGang leader Carnage is expanding past the turn-up and heading d

marcuskdowling4264 days ago
ECH
Music

Carnage, Erick Morillo & Harry Romero ft. Mr. V - "Let The Freak Out"

In a bit of a WTF moment this week, the trio of Carnage, Erick Morillo, and Harry Romero released a new paranoid, party starting house tune just in ti

brenttactic4284 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Erick Morillo Admits to Recent Rehab Stint, is 30 Days Sober

Shouts to DAD reader Kyle for pointing this bit out to us. When Erick Morillo spoke with SW4 earlier this month, he mentioned the personal issues he was dealing with, but on Friday he took to Facebook to fully explain himself. He was initially embarrassed, but since leaving Malibu's Passages rehab facility, he felt it was time to open up about his issues with alcohol and drugs...

khrisd4752 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Erick Morillo Reveals Why He Took Time Off From His Music Career

Last month, Erick Morillo released a statement saying he was taking a break to focus on his health and well-being. This was not too long after reports of him being removed from the decks at a show in Massachusetts due to "erratic behavior." SW4 got an exclusive interview with Erick, who seems to be in a better place. He also delved into his recent mindstate and how situations in his personal life might have lead to wrong decisions being made.

khrisd4763 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Erick Morillo Releases Statement on Current Health Situation

It was just yesterday that news broke about Erick Morillo being removed from the stage 45 minutes into his set on June 8 in Massachusetts, and it looks like the wave of news on this situation has prompted Erick (or someone in his camp) to release the following statement on his health, via Facebook...

khrisd4783 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Erick Morillo was Escorted Off Stage Due to "Erratic Behavior"

During a gig in Massachusetts on June 8, it's being reported that Erick Morillo was escorted from behind the decks some 45 minutes into his set. There

khrisd4784 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App