Eric Kripke

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Soldier Boy.
Pop Culture

'Vought Rising' Trailer Reveals Soldier Boy and Stormfront's Early Exploits

Prime Video dropped the first trailer for the 1950s-set 'Boys' spin-off, with Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash part of the cast.

Trey Alston56 days ago
Eric Kripke and Elon Musk
Pop Culture

'The Boys' Showrunner Reacts to Elon Musk Calling Show Ending 'Pathetic'

Musk's comment was in response to a tweet criticizing the series for using President Donald Trump as an "analog" for the main character.

tara mahadevan58 days ago

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