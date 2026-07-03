Macaulay Culkin spent his Sunday night live-tweeting the Oscars...in a unique way.NoraGrayceOrosz
Featured
Whatever you do, avoid Frank and Claire Underwood.Catie Keck
Pop Culture
Everyone Frank Underwood Has Screwed Over on House of Cards (In Order of How Badly He Screwed Them)
Relive just how terrible and awesome Frank Underwood has been over the last two seasons.Brenden Gallagher
The best comedy TV shows that will have you binge-watching the day away. From 'Broad City' to 'The Good Place,' these are the funniest shows to watch.MattBarone