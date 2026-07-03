New company Colossal, which was founded by a team of scientists and entrepreneurs, wants to attempt to revive the long-extinct woolly mammoth.Joe Price
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In honor of 21 Savage's 29th birthday, his good friend and close collaborator Young Thug marked the occasion by gifting him a truck worth $150K.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Florida TikTok star Timbo the Redneck died in a tragic accident involving his pickup truck over the weekend. He amassed over 200K followers on the app.tara mahadevan
Life
Charges Dropped Against Trucker Who Says He Was Tricked Into Smuggling a Ton of Marijuana Across Border
Prosecutors have dropped charges against a Canadian trucker who says he was tricked into transporting more than 2,200 pounds of marijuana across the border.Gavin Evans