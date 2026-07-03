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A screenshot of a video that showed an elephant on a rampage in India.
Life

Search Continues for Wild Indian Elephant Who Killed 22 People in 10 Days

Even an expert who was enlisted to stop the elephant has been killed.

Joe Price180 days ago
King Harris.
Music

King Harris Left Stressed After Thailand Elephant Encounter: 'Can't Be Doin That'

T.I.'s son didn't appreciate an elephant getting a little handsy with him during a recent vacation.

Joe Price190 days ago
TikTok Star Noah Thomas Facing a Myriad of Charges After Nearly Becoming 'Elephant Food' at Pittsburgh Zoo
Life

TikTok Star Noah Thomas Facing Charges After Nearly Becoming 'Elephant Food' at Pittsburgh Zoo

The 19-year-old leaped into an elephant enclosure, which nearly cost him his life.

Bernadette Giacomazzo270 days ago
Person with micro braids hair performing on stage with a microphone, wearing a tank top and jewelry
Music

Elephant Man Says He Has 38 Kids, Suggests He'll Probably Have More

In unsurprising news, the 47-year-old dancehall artist implied that he never wears condoms.

Joe Price820 days ago
Two replicas of mammoths are seen during exhibition opening in Germany
Life

Scientists Create Meatball Consisting of Extinct Woolly Mammoth DNA

A giant meatball containing DNA from the long-extinct woolly mammoth was created in a lab by scientists from Vow, an Australian cultured meat firm.

Jose Martinez1207 days ago
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woolly-mammoth
Life

New Company With $15 Million in Funding Hopes to Bring Back the Woolly Mammoth From Extinction

New company Colossal, which was founded by a team of scientists and entrepreneurs, wants to attempt to revive the long-extinct woolly mammoth.

Joe Price1769 days ago
Chris Brown and Royalty Brown
Music

PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle After Chris Brown’s Daughter Plays With Animals at His Safari

PETA is arguing that 'Tiger King' subject Doc Antle letting Chris Brown's daughter Royalty play so closely with animals is against the Animal Welfare Act.

tara mahadevan1789 days ago
elephant-lookin-for-snacks
Life

Video Shows Elephant Break Through Wall of House in Thailand in Search of Food

A woman in Thailand woke up in the middle of the night to inspect a noise before ultimately discovering a hungry elephant snooping around her kitchen.

Joe Price1852 days ago
elephants
Life

Over 360 Elephants Found Dead From Unknown Causes in Botswana

Hundreds of elephants in Botswana have been found dead since the beginning of May, and conservationists can't seem to figure out what is causing them to perish.

Jordan Rose2207 days ago
Leipzig Zoo
Life

Video of Elephant Walking Around a Sri Lankan Hotel Goes Viral

One elephant has taken a liking to the plush surroundings of a luxury hotel.

Xavier Hamilton2371 days ago
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A baby elephant in Sri Lanka
Life

Two-Year-Old Elephant Dies After Being Forced to Perform Tricks For Tourists at Thailand Zoo

A young elephant at a zoo in Thailand died after he broke his back legs while performing a trick for tourists.

Gavin Evans2616 days ago
This is a photo of Westworld.
Pop Culture

HBO Responds to PETA's 'Westworld' Animal Abuse Claims

"All of the animals featured on HBO series are treated with the utmost care and respect for their health, safety and well-being," the network says.

Sajae Elder2994 days ago

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