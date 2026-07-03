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Search Continues for Wild Indian Elephant Who Killed 22 People in 10 Days
Even an expert who was enlisted to stop the elephant has been killed.
King Harris Left Stressed After Thailand Elephant Encounter: 'Can't Be Doin That'
T.I.'s son didn't appreciate an elephant getting a little handsy with him during a recent vacation.
TikTok Star Noah Thomas Facing Charges After Nearly Becoming 'Elephant Food' at Pittsburgh Zoo
The 19-year-old leaped into an elephant enclosure, which nearly cost him his life.
Elephant Man Says He Has 38 Kids, Suggests He'll Probably Have More
In unsurprising news, the 47-year-old dancehall artist implied that he never wears condoms.
Scientists Create Meatball Consisting of Extinct Woolly Mammoth DNA
A giant meatball containing DNA from the long-extinct woolly mammoth was created in a lab by scientists from Vow, an Australian cultured meat firm.
New Company With $15 Million in Funding Hopes to Bring Back the Woolly Mammoth From Extinction
New company Colossal, which was founded by a team of scientists and entrepreneurs, wants to attempt to revive the long-extinct woolly mammoth.
PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle After Chris Brown’s Daughter Plays With Animals at His Safari
PETA is arguing that 'Tiger King' subject Doc Antle letting Chris Brown's daughter Royalty play so closely with animals is against the Animal Welfare Act.
Video Shows Elephant Break Through Wall of House in Thailand in Search of Food
A woman in Thailand woke up in the middle of the night to inspect a noise before ultimately discovering a hungry elephant snooping around her kitchen.
Over 360 Elephants Found Dead From Unknown Causes in Botswana
Hundreds of elephants in Botswana have been found dead since the beginning of May, and conservationists can't seem to figure out what is causing them to perish.
Video of Elephant Walking Around a Sri Lankan Hotel Goes Viral
One elephant has taken a liking to the plush surroundings of a luxury hotel.
Two-Year-Old Elephant Dies After Being Forced to Perform Tricks For Tourists at Thailand Zoo
A young elephant at a zoo in Thailand died after he broke his back legs while performing a trick for tourists.
HBO Responds to PETA's 'Westworld' Animal Abuse Claims
"All of the animals featured on HBO series are treated with the utmost care and respect for their health, safety and well-being," the network says.