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Kylie Jenner Releases First-Ever Song Feat. Terror Jr. Under the 'King Kylie' Moniker
The song, 'Fourth Strike,' is an electro-pop track featuring the Los Angeles-based duo.
Premiere: Bottler Offer Tongue-In-Cheek Darkness For The Dancefloor With “You’re Old”
The new single is the first in a fresh batch of new music, which will ultimately form their upcoming debut album, which is due for release in May.
Premiere: Indie Four-Piece Tungz Share 'Unintentionally Timely' New Single "Go Out"
Just in time for us to escape lockdown.
Premiere: Sacre Revel In Their Intense Dancefloor Chemistry On "05:00AM Jungle Chase”
Taken from the pair's upcoming album 'Love Revolution', due July 10 via Palmtree Hotel.
Premiere: Dream Pop Band Bad Sounds Come To Rescue Your Vibe With "Sympathetic Vibrations"
The pair have evolved somewhat since their debut album's raucous blend of indie and R&B.
Premiere: L.A Artist Madge Reimagines Julietta's "Hard Love" For Synth Pop Remix
'Smooth Sailing (Remixed)' is out July 24 via +1 Records.
Premiere: ORKID Reveals Energetic Electro Pop Cut "Melodrama" From Debut Album
If you're not familiar with ORKID, get yourself up to speed with "Melodrama".
Premiere: Oscar Scheller's "Interstellar Disco" Reveals A Pain Beneath His Upbeat Exterior
He's also announced that he's finished work on his upcoming album 'HTTP404'.
Premiere: NOVAA's "HMLTM" Is An Upfront Mantra For Body Positivity
A fearless tale of overcoming body dysmorphia.
Premiere: Cologne-Based Indie Pop Auteur Moglii Is In Your "Flow" On Fluid New Single
Enjoy this primer before you catch him on tour with Elderbrook.
LATER Return To Reveal New Batch Of Neon Synth Pop With 'Show Me' EP
If you were a fan of either "Before This" or their critically revered debut EP Glue, then Show Me is probably what you've been waiting for.
Premiere: Cobrah's On The Run From Reality In New Wave-Inspired "U Know Me"
"It captures the naivety of being young on the run from reality, depending and completely relying on someone who can't be trusted."
Premiere: Parisian Electro-Pop Outfit Sacre Keep The Party Going With "9:00PM The Coconut Bar"
The third song from their 'Love Revolution' album.
Premiere: Electro-Pop Band Balcony Pay Tribute To Warhol's Screen Tests In "Pink Hair Green Eyes" Visuals
"A true portrait."
Premiere: Northern Irish Artist ROE Has "Down Days" Due To The Pressures Of Society
With a sound she describes as "grumpy electro pop".
Premiere: Glassio Shares Groove-Laden Pop Number "Age Of Experience"
A coming of age bop with a nod to the '80s.
Premiere: Electro Pop Five-Piece Crazy P Announce New Album With Lead Single "S.O.S"
An angry but vibrant slice of protest music.
Premiere: Austrian Indie-Electro Trio Lex Audrey Tease New Album With "Winter II"
It'll be worth looking out for the full album to see if the rest hits this standard.