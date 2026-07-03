Electro Pop

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Kylie Jenner Releases First-Ever Song Feat. Terror Jr. Under the 'King Kylie' Moniker
Music

Kylie Jenner Releases First-Ever Song Feat. Terror Jr. Under the 'King Kylie' Moniker

The song, 'Fourth Strike,' is an electro-pop track featuring the Los Angeles-based duo.

Bernadette Giacomazzo278 days ago
Bottler (credit: Scott Vogel)
Music

Premiere: Bottler Offer Tongue-In-Cheek Darkness For The Dancefloor With “You’re Old”

The new single is the first in a fresh batch of new music, which will ultimately form their upcoming debut album, which is due for release in May.

James Keith1615 days ago
SACRE (credit: Thomas Braut)
Music

Premiere: Sacre Revel In Their Intense Dancefloor Chemistry On "05:00AM Jungle Chase”

Taken from the pair's upcoming album 'Love Revolution', due July 10 via Palmtree Hotel.

James Keith2228 days ago
Bad Sounds
Music

Premiere: Dream Pop Band Bad Sounds Come To Rescue Your Vibe With "Sympathetic Vibrations"

The pair have evolved somewhat since their debut album's raucous blend of indie and R&B.

James Keith2447 days ago
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Julietta (credit: Duda Teixeira)
Music

Premiere: L.A Artist Madge Reimagines Julietta's "Hard Love" For Synth Pop Remix

'Smooth Sailing (Remixed)' is out July 24 via +1 Records.

James Keith2560 days ago
ORKIID
Music

Premiere: ORKID Reveals Energetic Electro Pop Cut "Melodrama" From Debut Album

If you're not familiar with ORKID, get yourself up to speed with "Melodrama".

James Keith2613 days ago
Oscar Scheller
Music

Premiere: Oscar Scheller's "Interstellar Disco" Reveals A Pain Beneath His Upbeat Exterior

He's also announced that he's finished work on his upcoming album 'HTTP404'. 

James Keith2615 days ago
NOVAA
Music

Premiere: NOVAA's "HMLTM" Is An Upfront Mantra For Body Positivity

A fearless tale of overcoming body dysmorphia.

James Keith2671 days ago
Moglii
Music

Premiere: Cologne-Based Indie Pop Auteur Moglii Is In Your "Flow" On Fluid New Single

Enjoy this primer before you catch him on tour with Elderbrook.

James Keith2671 days ago
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LATER
Music

LATER Return To Reveal New Batch Of Neon Synth Pop With 'Show Me' EP

If you were a fan of either "Before This" or their critically revered debut EP Glue, then Show Me is probably what you've been waiting for.

James Keith2673 days ago
Cobrah
Music

Premiere: Cobrah's On The Run From Reality In New Wave-Inspired "U Know Me"

"It captures the naivety of being young on the run from reality, depending and completely relying on someone who can't be trusted."

James Keith2684 days ago
ROE (credit: Dennis Dirksen)
Music

Premiere: Northern Irish Artist ROE Has "Down Days" Due To The Pressures Of Society

With a sound she describes as "grumpy electro pop".

Aaron Bishop2725 days ago
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Glassio (credit: Dylan Ellis)
Music

Premiere: Glassio Shares Groove-Laden Pop Number "Age Of Experience"

A coming of age bop with a nod to the '80s.

James Keith2727 days ago
Lex Audrey
Music

Premiere: Austrian Indie-Electro Trio Lex Audrey Tease New Album With "Winter II"

It'll be worth looking out for the full album to see if the rest hits this standard.

James Keith2748 days ago

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