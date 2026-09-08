Tina Amini Portrait

Tina Amini

Joined July 2014 | 54 posts
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Latest Stories

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Preview: Come For The Violence, Stay For The Psycho Drama in "The Darkness II"

We had a bloody good time battling The Darkness' possession over Jackie in this preview of "The Darkness II."

Tina Amini5361 days ago
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Box Full of "Fifa 12" Swag Graces The Complex Offices

We've had our fair share of swag come through our NY offices, but this is one of the most glamorous we've seen.

Tina Amini5371 days ago
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Interview: "The Darkness II" Project Director Talks Art and Narrative Style

The Darkness II is an incredibly bloody game, but there's more to this graphic-styled game than meets the eye.

Tina Amini5384 days ago
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Preview: 2K Reveals The Darkness II’s Vendetta Co-Op Mode

We got our hands on four new characters in the newly revealed co-op mode in The Darkness II.

Tina Amini5399 days ago
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Giveaway: Win a "Need For Speed: The Run" Custom PS3 & Game, and Custom Adidas Kicks

We're giving away one Need For Speed: The Run kit packed with custom swag, a PS3, and the game itself.

Tina Amini5405 days ago
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Giveaway: Win A Limited Edition GTA III Claude Action Figure, Baseball Bat, Shirt, And Mug!

To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of GTA III, we have lots of giveaways in store for you.

Tina Amini5419 days ago
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Interview: Kazunori Yamauchi Talks Gran Turismo And Realism In Racing Games

At a recent gaming press event, we had the pleasure of meeting Kazunori Yamauchi, Producer of the Gran Turismo series.

Tina Amini5424 days ago
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Gallery: The Beautiful Girls of SEMA (And Their Favorite Video Games)

While the halls and rooms of the Las Vegas Convention Center were full of gorgeous cars, they weren't the only thing that were high-octane at SEMA.

Tina Amini5425 days ago
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Purple Swag: THQ Sends Out Bottles of "Saints Row" Whiskey

THQ decks out a bottle of Johnny Walker and calls it "Purple Label."

Tina Amini5425 days ago
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Gran Turismo Awards 2011: 1971 Chevy Camaro Declared "Best in Show"

Check out the awards given at SEMA's massive auto event, including one winning whip that will appear in the legendary racing game.

Tina Amini5425 days ago
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Giveaway: Win A Limited Edition "Halo: Reach" Xbox 360 Bundle, And A Copy Of "Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary"

We've got games, more games, and a console to give away. You know you wanna.

Tina Amini5427 days ago
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Interview: Producer and Designer Explain How They Fit Dark Content Within "LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7"

LEGO Harry Potter may indeed be a children's game, but there's a lot more to this adventure game from TT Games than meets the eye.

Tina Amini5430 days ago
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Don't Miss Out! Watch The New GTAV Trailer Here

We are waiting in anticipation for the newest GTAV trailer.

Tina Amini5434 days ago
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Swag Attack: Sonic Generations Launches Today, And We Get A Gold Ring

Holy swag, Batman! Er, Sonic!

Tina Amini5434 days ago

Unboxing: Oh, Sweet, Glorious "Skyrim" Collector's Edition (With a Dragon!)

You're about to salivate. Don't say we didn't warn you.

Tina Amini5436 days ago
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Halloween Swag: A Bag Full of "Lollipop Chainsaw" Candies and Pom Poms

Juliet Starling isn't the only one representing the San Romero Knights anymore.

Tina Amini5436 days ago
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Halloween Swag: Needles Kane Recruits Complex for The Clowns in "Twisted Metal"

It's Halloween and we know what we're dressing up as.

Tina Amini5436 days ago

Review: "Batman: Arkham City" Makes The Award Winning "Arkham Asylum" Proud

Batman is back and ready to take you to the next level in Gotham City.

Tina Amini5440 days ago

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