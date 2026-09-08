Tina Amini
Latest Stories
Preview: Come For The Violence, Stay For The Psycho Drama in "The Darkness II"
We had a bloody good time battling The Darkness' possession over Jackie in this preview of "The Darkness II."
Box Full of "Fifa 12" Swag Graces The Complex Offices
We've had our fair share of swag come through our NY offices, but this is one of the most glamorous we've seen.
Interview: "The Darkness II" Project Director Talks Art and Narrative Style
The Darkness II is an incredibly bloody game, but there's more to this graphic-styled game than meets the eye.
Preview: 2K Reveals The Darkness II’s Vendetta Co-Op Mode
We got our hands on four new characters in the newly revealed co-op mode in The Darkness II.
Giveaway: Win a "Need For Speed: The Run" Custom PS3 & Game, and Custom Adidas Kicks
We're giving away one Need For Speed: The Run kit packed with custom swag, a PS3, and the game itself.
Giveaway: Win A Limited Edition GTA III Claude Action Figure, Baseball Bat, Shirt, And Mug!
To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of GTA III, we have lots of giveaways in store for you.
Interview: Kazunori Yamauchi Talks Gran Turismo And Realism In Racing Games
At a recent gaming press event, we had the pleasure of meeting Kazunori Yamauchi, Producer of the Gran Turismo series.
Gallery: The Beautiful Girls of SEMA (And Their Favorite Video Games)
While the halls and rooms of the Las Vegas Convention Center were full of gorgeous cars, they weren't the only thing that were high-octane at SEMA.
Purple Swag: THQ Sends Out Bottles of "Saints Row" Whiskey
THQ decks out a bottle of Johnny Walker and calls it "Purple Label."
Gran Turismo Awards 2011: 1971 Chevy Camaro Declared "Best in Show"
Check out the awards given at SEMA's massive auto event, including one winning whip that will appear in the legendary racing game.
Giveaway: Win A Limited Edition "Halo: Reach" Xbox 360 Bundle, And A Copy Of "Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary"
We've got games, more games, and a console to give away. You know you wanna.
Interview: Producer and Designer Explain How They Fit Dark Content Within "LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7"
LEGO Harry Potter may indeed be a children's game, but there's a lot more to this adventure game from TT Games than meets the eye.
Don't Miss Out! Watch The New GTAV Trailer Here
We are waiting in anticipation for the newest GTAV trailer.
Swag Attack: Sonic Generations Launches Today, And We Get A Gold Ring
Holy swag, Batman! Er, Sonic!
Unboxing: Oh, Sweet, Glorious "Skyrim" Collector's Edition (With a Dragon!)
You're about to salivate. Don't say we didn't warn you.
Halloween Swag: A Bag Full of "Lollipop Chainsaw" Candies and Pom Poms
Juliet Starling isn't the only one representing the San Romero Knights anymore.
Halloween Swag: Needles Kane Recruits Complex for The Clowns in "Twisted Metal"
It's Halloween and we know what we're dressing up as.
Review: "Batman: Arkham City" Makes The Award Winning "Arkham Asylum" Proud
Batman is back and ready to take you to the next level in Gotham City.