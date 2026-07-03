Eddie Alvarez

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Conor McGregor fights Eddie Alvarez in their lightweight title bout during UFC 205.
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UFC Fighter Eddie Alvarez Says Conor McGregor Has 'Very Real Chance' to Knock Out Floyd Mayweather

UFC Eddie Alvarez says anyone who doesn't think Conor McGregor can KO Floyd Mayweather is an idiot.

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Conor McGregor at a press conference.
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Remember What Happened the Last Time Conor McGregor Got 'Knocked Out' While Training?

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