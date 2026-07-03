Jose Altuve

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Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros
Sports

Houston's Carlos Correa Insists Teammate Jose Altuve Never Cheated

Carlos Correa has stepped up to the plate to defend his Houston Astros teammate, Jose Altuve. 

Xavier Hamilton2344 days ago
The 2017 Astros celebrate winning the World Series.
Sports

Houston Astros Players Reportedly Given Immunity by MLB for Cheating Scheme Testimony

According to a 'Wall Street Journal' report, Houston Astros players skirted punishments by cooperating with MLB's investigation into accusations of cheating.

Gavin Evans2368 days ago
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.
Sports

Jose Altuve Claims He Wasn’t Giving Trump the Ugly-Eye During White House Visit

Altuve says he was just listening to Trump's speech.

Gavin Evans3048 days ago

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