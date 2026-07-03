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Dapper Dan Dap Gap Hoodie Restock
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Gap x Dapper Dan, Supreme, Timberland, A-Cold-Wall*, and More

Gap x Dapper Dan hoodies, Timberland x Billionaire Boys Club, Supreme x Aeon Flux, and more great releases are highlighted in this weekly roundup of drops.

Lei Takanashi1571 days ago
Alvin Ailey Complex Best Style Releases
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Denim Tears, Louis Vuitton, Bape x Readymade, Supreme, and More

Denim Tears x Alvin Ailey, Louis Vuitton's 'A Piece of Rainbow' collection, Supreme x The North Face, and more drops are among this week's best style releases.

Lei Takanashi1732 days ago
Best Waist Bag to Buy Lead
Style

The 15 Best Waist Bags to Buy Right Now

A list of 15 of the waist bags to buy right now featuring brands like Stüssy, Alyx Studios, Bape, Rhude, and more.

Mike DeStefano2536 days ago
Style

Eastpak's Spring/Summer 2016 Premium Collection Looks LIT

Eastpak's new Premuim Collection for spring/summer 2016 looks LIT

Jerry Gadiano3873 days ago
Style

Jean Paul Gaultier and Eastpak Team up to Support Designers Against AIDs

After teaming up for the Eastpak artists studio, JPG and Eastpak are at it again.

Megan Munro4195 days ago
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Style

Marcelo Burlon County of Milan Is Set To Release a Collection With Eastpak

Marcelo Burlon's County of Milan brand collaborates with Eastpak on bags and iPad cases.

Jeremy Lin4457 days ago
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Style

LN-CC Gets the Exclusive on Nicomede Talaverna's Futuristic Collection and Also Adds His Collab With Eastpak

Nicomede Talaverna's first menswear collection and collaboration with Eastpak is now available at LN-CC.

Teofilo Killip4488 days ago
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Style

A.P.C. and Eastpak Make The Back to School Backpacks You Have Been Waiting For

Much cooler than the ones your dad used to rock.

Teofilo Killip4688 days ago
Style

Raf Simons and Eastpak Connect for Silky Backpacks

You can finally ditch your bag from middle school.

Matt Welty4817 days ago
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Style

EASTPAK Tells the Brand's Storied History (Video)

Making bags since 1952.

Matt Welty4844 days ago
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Sports

Win an Eastpak Velow Messenger Bag

All you have to do is like the 5th Floor blog's new Facebook page.

Danny Vazquez5123 days ago

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