Duke Nukem

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Latest Stories

duece
Music

Duke Deuce Releases 'Duke Nukem' Album f/ Offset, ASAP Ferg, Lil Keed, and More

Memphis rapper Duke Deuce links up with a star-studded cast of ASAP Ferg, Offset, Lil Keed, Mulatto, and more to deliver his new album 'Duke Nukem.'

Jordan Rose1968 days ago
John Cena
Pop Culture

John Cena Is Reportedly in Talks to Star as ‘Duke Nukem’ in New Movie Adaptation

John Cena is being considered for the lead role in the movie adaptation of the '90s video game.

jasmineg203099 days ago
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Pop Culture

One-Armed Cyberpunk "Bombshell" Revealed (Video)

"Bombshell" is the new title from "Duke Nukem" creator 3D Realms

LastOneAwakeNYC4447 days ago
Pop Culture

Gearbox Sues 3D Realms, Interceptor Over "Duke Nukem" Copyright

Sounds like someone's all out of bubble gum.

Steve Haske4528 days ago
Pop Culture

"Duke Nukem" On His Way Back To Spotlight, Apparently

An inevitability? Or a cold day in hell?

Steve Haske4550 days ago
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Pop Culture

In Defense Of Terrible Games

You should really be playing more.

Steve Haske4577 days ago
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Pop Culture

3D Realms Leaves Lawsuit With Gearbox Over "Duke Nukem"

Unpaid royalties claim was due to a "misunderstanding," according to the Duke's co-founders.

Steve Haske4689 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Interview: Jon St. John Talks Being The Voice Of Duke Nukem

The actor speaks on voicing Duke and the legacy of the iconic character.

Brittany Vincent5097 days ago
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Pop Culture

Wait, Duke Nukem's Coming Back AGAIN?

Second time's the charm, maybe?

Peter Rubin5507 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mission Impossible: "Duke Nukem Forever" Is Finished!

Thus endeth the most ridiculous 15 years in video game history.

Peter Rubin5534 days ago
Pop Culture

Video: "Duke Nukem" Loves Him Some Complex

And why shouldn't he? We're the only thing more badass than he is.

Peter Rubin5566 days ago
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Pop Culture

Killer Tributes: The 10 Best Video Game Fan Films

Because sometimes, true fans are the only ones with the dedication insanity to do a game justice.

Peter Rubin5575 days ago
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Pop Culture

Console Asylum: Monkey Balls Are Going To Be Flying At Your Face In 2011

And all the best gaming news and treats from around the internets.

Complex5681 days ago
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Pop Culture

Console Asylum: Play "Borderlands" And Get Balls Of Steel!

All the best video game news and treats from around the internets.

Complex5765 days ago
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