Latest Stories
Duke Deuce Releases 'Duke Nukem' Album f/ Offset, ASAP Ferg, Lil Keed, and More
Memphis rapper Duke Deuce links up with a star-studded cast of ASAP Ferg, Offset, Lil Keed, Mulatto, and more to deliver his new album 'Duke Nukem.'
John Cena Is Reportedly in Talks to Star as ‘Duke Nukem’ in New Movie Adaptation
John Cena is being considered for the lead role in the movie adaptation of the '90s video game.
One-Armed Cyberpunk "Bombshell" Revealed (Video)
"Bombshell" is the new title from "Duke Nukem" creator 3D Realms
Gearbox Sues 3D Realms, Interceptor Over "Duke Nukem" Copyright
Sounds like someone's all out of bubble gum.
"Duke Nukem" On His Way Back To Spotlight, Apparently
An inevitability? Or a cold day in hell?
3D Realms Leaves Lawsuit With Gearbox Over "Duke Nukem"
Unpaid royalties claim was due to a "misunderstanding," according to the Duke's co-founders.
Celebrate the Impending Apocalypse with Free 'Duke Nukem 3D'
For Windows and Mac.
Interview: Jon St. John Talks Being The Voice Of Duke Nukem
The actor speaks on voicing Duke and the legacy of the iconic character.
Wait, Duke Nukem's Coming Back AGAIN?
Second time's the charm, maybe?
Mission Impossible: "Duke Nukem Forever" Is Finished!
Thus endeth the most ridiculous 15 years in video game history.
Video: "Duke Nukem" Loves Him Some Complex
And why shouldn't he? We're the only thing more badass than he is.
Killer Tributes: The 10 Best Video Game Fan Films
Because sometimes, true fans are the only ones with the dedication insanity to do a game justice.
Console Asylum: Monkey Balls Are Going To Be Flying At Your Face In 2011
And all the best gaming news and treats from around the internets.
Console Asylum: Play "Borderlands" And Get Balls Of Steel!
All the best video game news and treats from around the internets.