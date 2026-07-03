Latest Stories
Duke Deuce Releases 'Duke Nukem' Album f/ Offset, ASAP Ferg, Lil Keed, and More
Memphis rapper Duke Deuce links up with a star-studded cast of ASAP Ferg, Offset, Lil Keed, Mulatto, and more to deliver his new album 'Duke Nukem.'
John Cena Is Reportedly in Talks to Star as ‘Duke Nukem’ in New Movie Adaptation
John Cena is being considered for the lead role in the movie adaptation of the '90s video game.
Gearbox Sues 3D Realms, Interceptor Over "Duke Nukem" Copyright
Sounds like someone's all out of bubble gum.
"Duke Nukem" On His Way Back To Spotlight, Apparently
An inevitability? Or a cold day in hell?
Franchise-Killing Games That Were So Bad They Ended Entire Series
There are bad sequels, and then there are sequels that kill the entire series.
Video: The Tommy Wi-Show Episode 3: "Duke Nukem Forever"
Yep, he's back and as painful as ever.
"L.A. Noire" Tops Video Game Sales Two Months Running
Yes, Black Ops makes the top ten...again.
"Duke Nukem Forever" Is Offensive To Women
And, surprisingly, we agree with them!
Sometimes A Cigar Is Just A Cigar: The "Duke Nukem Forever" Review
Yes, we've been waiting for more than a decade—and yes, a lot of people are complaining about the result. But is <i>DNF</i> really that bad?
We Know "Duke Nukem Forever" Is Real Because WE OWN IT
And we're gonna play it. Oh, yes, we're gonna play it.
"Duke Nukem Forever" Defies Odds And Gets An Actual Launch Trailer
First it goes gold and now this? Is the game truly coming out?
Mission Impossible: "Duke Nukem Forever" Is Finished!
Thus endeth the most ridiculous 15 years in video game history.
"Duke Nudem" Is The Shooter For Hooters Game
Unload your clip to see them strip!
Duke Nukem Is A Grower, Not A Shower
<i>DNF</i>'s new trailer gives new meaning to the term "pocket rocket."
Video: "Duke Nukem Forever" Somehow Makes More Sense In Japanese
It's no <i>Catherine</i>, but we'll take a dose of unintentional whimsy anywere we can.
Duke Nukem Puts The "N" In "NSFW"
Judging from the newest trailer, Duke likes his women like he likes his poker chips: abundant and stacked.
"Duke Nukem Forever" Delayed AGAIN. No, Seriously.
It might only be six weeks, but ENOUGH ALREADY.