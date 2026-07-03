Duke Nukem Forever

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duece
Music

Duke Deuce Releases 'Duke Nukem' Album f/ Offset, ASAP Ferg, Lil Keed, and More

Memphis rapper Duke Deuce links up with a star-studded cast of ASAP Ferg, Offset, Lil Keed, Mulatto, and more to deliver his new album 'Duke Nukem.'

Jordan Rose1968 days ago
John Cena
Pop Culture

John Cena Is Reportedly in Talks to Star as ‘Duke Nukem’ in New Movie Adaptation

John Cena is being considered for the lead role in the movie adaptation of the '90s video game.

jasmineg203099 days ago
Pop Culture

Gearbox Sues 3D Realms, Interceptor Over "Duke Nukem" Copyright

Sounds like someone's all out of bubble gum.

Steve Haske4528 days ago
Pop Culture

"Duke Nukem" On His Way Back To Spotlight, Apparently

An inevitability? Or a cold day in hell?

Steve Haske4550 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Franchise-Killing Games That Were So Bad They Ended Entire Series

There are bad sequels, and then there are sequels that kill the entire series.

Michael Rougeau4660 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: The Tommy Wi-Show Episode 3: "Duke Nukem Forever"

Yep, he's back and as painful as ever.

Richie Procopio5394 days ago
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Pop Culture

"L.A. Noire" Tops Video Game Sales Two Months Running

Yes, Black Ops makes the top ten...again.

Richie Procopio5483 days ago
Pop Culture

Nyan Cat Invades "Duke Nukem Forever"

Nyanyanyanyanyanyanya!

Richie Procopio5485 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Duke Nukem Forever" Is Offensive To Women

And, surprisingly, we agree with them!

Richie Procopio5501 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Sometimes A Cigar Is Just A Cigar: The "Duke Nukem Forever" Review

Yes, we've been waiting for more than a decade&mdash;and yes, a lot of people are complaining about the result. But is <i>DNF</i> really that bad?

Branden J. Peters5511 days ago
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Pop Culture

We Know "Duke Nukem Forever" Is Real Because WE OWN IT

And we're gonna play it. Oh, yes, we're gonna play it.

Peter Rubin5514 days ago
Pop Culture

"Duke Nukem Forever" Defies Odds And Gets An Actual Launch Trailer

First it goes gold and now this? Is the game truly coming out?

Richie Procopio5526 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Mission Impossible: "Duke Nukem Forever" Is Finished!

Thus endeth the most ridiculous 15 years in video game history.

Peter Rubin5534 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Duke Nudem" Is The Shooter For Hooters Game

Unload your clip to see them strip!

Richie Procopio5540 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Duke Nukem Is A Grower, Not A Shower

<i>DNF</i>'s new trailer gives new meaning to the term "pocket rocket."

Peter Rubin5554 days ago
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Pop Culture

Video: "Duke Nukem Forever" Somehow Makes More Sense In Japanese

It's no <i>Catherine</i>, but we'll take a dose of unintentional whimsy anywere we can.

Peter Rubin5562 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Duke Nukem Puts The "N" In "NSFW"

Judging from the newest trailer, Duke likes his women like he likes his poker chips: abundant and stacked.

Richie Procopio5581 days ago
Pop Culture

"Duke Nukem Forever" Delayed AGAIN. No, Seriously.

It might only be six weeks, but ENOUGH ALREADY.

Peter Rubin5596 days ago

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