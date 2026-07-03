Latest Stories
ESPN to Replace Doris Burke From NBA Finals Broadcast Team With Tim Legler Taking Her Place
Doris Burke was demoted from the NBA Finals broadcasting team after two years in the booth.
Mark Jackson Has Been Let Go by ESPN
The former NBA star signed a multiyear agreement to be an on-air personality for ESPN in 2014 after serving as head coach for the Warriors.
Doris Burke, Your Favorite Broadcaster’s Favorite Broadcaster, Is Still Waiting to Have Dinner With Drake
We caught up with ESPN's Doris Burke to learn why she’s buying the Celtics as legit threat to the Cavs and why dinner with Drake hasn’t happened yet.
ESPN's Doris Burke Keeps It 100 About 'Bullsh*t' Ageism Against Women in Broadcasting
Doris Burke has no time for the ageism against women taking place in the broadcasting world.
Drake's 10 Thirstiest Moments
Drake has never been afraid to show his thirst for all the beautiful women out there, so here are some of his thirstiest moments of all time, ranked.
Doris Burke Talks About Drake Wearing Shirt With Her Face on It and Inviting Her to Dinner on TV
Doris Burke didn't know what to make of Drake wearing a shirt with her face on it and inviting her to dinner at his house.
Dress Like Drake (or Not) With These Ridiculous Knockoff Doris Burke T-Shirts
Drake's Doris Burke T-shirt is already being replicated and sold pretty much everywhere online.
Thirsty Drake Shoots His Shot and Invites ESPN's Doris Burke to His House for Dinner
Watch Drake invite ESPN’s Doris Burke to his house for dinner 'as long as she comes alone' during a creepy interview.
ESPN's Doris Burke Claims Drake Flirted With Her at a Raptors Game
ESPN’s Doris Burke says Drake flirted with her when she sat behind him at a Raptors game.