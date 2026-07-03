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AWGE Plans to Launch Thongs In Response to Viral ASAP Rocky Video: 'You Played Yaself'
Some speculated that a microphone pack or harness resembled a thong in a recent video of ASAP Rocky performing live.
Joe Price25 days ago