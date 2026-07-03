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Extra long weekends mean more time for mixes. This week was solid on the free mix front... so solid that we've got a deluxe edition of The Best Mixes of the Week. You'll see - fill in that extra 24 hours of free time with these delicious, grilled-to-perfection sets.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Dog Blood Turn Off the Lights cover
Music

Skrillex and Boys Noize Return as Dog Blood With New 'Turn Off the Lights' EP

Skrillex and Boys Noize's Dog Blood project is back with a new banger of an EP.

Khal2605 days ago
Skrillex and Boys Noize are Dog Blood
Music

Skrillex and Boys Noize Reunite for New Dog Blood Single "Turn Off the Lights"

For the first time since 2013, Skrillex and Boys Noize drop new music under their dynamic Dog Blood moniker.

Khal2669 days ago
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Music

Dog Blood Releases the Official Video for "Chella Ride" Along With Mr. Oizo's Remix

I've seen a lot of nutty music videos in my time surveying the dance music scene, but this might be the first time I was amazed by how ill one of thes

khrisd4518 days ago
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Music

Stream the Dog Blood "Middle Finger, Pt. 2" Remix EP

Earlier this month, we geeked over DJ Sliink's preview of his remix of Dog Blood's "Shred Or Die." It was just massive. We had no idea when it was set

khrisd4523 days ago
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Music

Listen to a Preview of DJ Sliink's Remix of Dog Blood's "Shred Or Die"

The fact that this video exists is amazing, and another testament to how cool the Internets can be. The fact that this remix exists is a testament to the continued work someone like DJ Sliink has been putting in. Do we have a release date for this? Nope. Do we have even a clean rip of this someone on the Internets? Nope. But we have a feeling that DJ Sliink remixing Dog Blood's "Shred Or Die" is going to pack a grip of bass and will keep us warm for much of 2014.

khrisd4545 days ago
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Music

Dog Blood's EP to Be Released on August 20

Last week, we got word that Dog Blood had finished their next EP, which is said to include original material and remixes. If you androids were at HARD

khrisd4730 days ago
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Music

Dog Blood Has Finished Their Next EP

Awesome news, even if there's only so much of it. Dog Blood, aka the super pairing of Boys Noize and Skrillex, recently tweeted that their hard work is done, and their new EP has been completed...

khrisd4735 days ago
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Music

Listen to Dog Blood's 2013 Coachella Set

When Skrillex and Boys Noize teamed up to form their supergroup project Dog Blood we weren't exactly sure what to expect. First they released their do

jakel4804 days ago
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Music

11 EDM Super Groups You Should Know

With dance music's ridiculous stateside explosion we've seen a lot of different changes, and one of them is the increased number of side-projects. Mor

jakel4820 days ago
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Music

10 Unreleased Tracks We Wish Were Out Right Now

While DAD strives to be on the forefront of new releases, there are always tunes that will allude us. We can't fault producers for holding some tracks

androids4827 days ago
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Music

15 Must-See Acts at the 2013 Coachella Festival

We know how it is: you check out a huge line-up like Coachella, and while there are a grip of awesome names, maybe you're perplexed by who you SHOULD

jakel4846 days ago
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Music

The 5 Best Sets From the 2013 Ultra Music Festival, Weekend 1

In its first weekend, we saw everyone perform at the 2013 Ultra Music Festival, from Hardwell (with Lil Jon) and Dillon Francis to Steve Aoki and Flosstradamus. DAD's own Jake is down in Miami all of this week, and while you can catch him on twitter giving you updates and play-by-play, he wanted to hit us with the five best sets from the first weekend of the UMF. If you've watched the live-streams, these shouldn't be surprises, but you need that word from on the ground.

androids4869 days ago
umf 2 13 live
Music

Stream the 2013 Ultra Music Festival, Day 3

The 2013 Ultra Music Festival chugs on. As per usual, we'll have the official live-stream going on from 4PM until midnight, and it won't be going anywhere. We will update this post with any news on which DJs will be broadcast on this stream; as usual, you can check out the complete list of 2013 Ultra Music Festival set times to catch a glimpse of what DJs are set to perform today. Enjoy!

khrisd4871 days ago
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Music

Boys Noize's 10 Artists to Watch in 2013

Alexander Ridha, who goes by the name Boys Noize, has become an inimitable force in the realm of electronic music. In addition to producing some of th

Cedar Pasori4917 days ago

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